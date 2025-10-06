Sirius Healthcare, Specializing in HIV and Hepatitis C, Joins Flagler Care’s Village at City Marketplace

Sirius Healthcare, established 15 months ago and headquartered in Orange City, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals impacted by HIV, Hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted diseases, as well as mental health and primary care services. Founded on principles of compassion and excellence, Sirius Healthcare focuses on improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations by empowering patients through education, support, and comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs.

Current and new patients can be seen in person at the Flagler County Village, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B302, Palm Coast (City Marketplace). All testing is conducted at no cost to the patient. If treatment is needed for HIV or Hepatitis, Sirius and Flagler Cares provide patient assistance programs, insurance navigators and other resources to provide the care they need. Sirius accepts Medicare and Medicaid.

Currently, patients are seen by appointment only by calling Sirius Healthcare at (888) 808-1540 or completing an intake form .

“We are a technology-driven company with providers via telehealth services as well as our application that can provide follow-up visits right from their phone without having to travel anywhere,” Sirius Healthcare Sonia Torres said. “Our providers are highly experienced DNPs in Infectious Diseases. Currently, we have Dr. Elena Vale-Sequieres, DNP and Dr. Thamar Maurice, DNP.” (A DPN is a doctor of nursing practice.) Both are bilingual in English-Spanish and English-Creole, enabling care for multicultural communities. Torres brings 20 years of experience in infectious disease care.

“When agencies come together in one location, people can get the care they need faster and with less stress,” Flagler Cares CEO Carrie Baird said. “Sirius Healthcare’s presence at the Village is a win for the most vulnerable members of our community.” Flagler Cares assists clients who need support, direct assistance, and referrals to resources that help keep them healthy and safe. Through the Flagler County Village and a wide network of community partners, Flagler Cares offers high-quality, coordinated services in one convenient location. Staff help clients navigate the systems of support to ensure they can access the benefits and care they need.

“We are proud to join the Flagler County Village and bring our services directly to the people who need them most,” Torres said. “By working together, we can provide comprehensive care, education, and support, ensuring every individual has the opportunity to live a healthier, fuller life.”