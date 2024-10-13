Singer Laniece Fagundes in Concert at City Repertory Theatre on Oct. 18

City Repertory Theatre’s 50-seat venue is the perfect place to enjoy theater. Now CRT will offer that same intimate experience for concerts, allowing the audience to truly get to know the artists who work in the theater and community.

Up first on October 18 at 7:30 pm will be an evening with Laniece Fagundes, one of the troupe’s most beloved performers and a member of CRT since its first season. Along with CRT’s Music Director, Benjamin Beck, and drummer Denise Elisha, Fagundes will sing Broadway and popular favorites as well as original music in an evening that shows how her theater life has influenced her as a performer and a composer.









Fagundes – who also performs as Laniece Rose – writes and records her own songs and is preparing to release a new album with her band, which she affectionately calls “The Wildflowers.” Songs from the album will be featured during the concert. Her performances at CRT have included playing Judas in this season’s Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at the Emerson Bar and Grill, Hope in Urinetown, and a host of others. Outside of the theater, she privately coaches voice and piano students at her company, Created Sound. She is excited to be performing with some of her favorite collaborators.

Benjamin Beck is a local music director, collaborative pianist, and performer. Featured on stages throughout Florida, his role as a music director at several Florida theaters includes credits such as Aida, Children of Eden-Jacksonville University; Little Women- Limelight Theatre; Honky Tonk Angels, Songs for a New World, John and Jen, Next to Normal- City Repertory Theatre, Palm Coast. Drummer Denise Elisha has been playing for more than 20 years and teaches drums, piano and guitar at Created Sound.

CRT’s “Evening with . . .” concert series will continue on February 7 and April 11, 2025. Artists for those evenings will be announced closer to the concert dates. All concerts begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and are available at crtpalmcost.com or by calling the box office at 386-585-9415. The theater is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, B207, Palm Coast, 32164