Sheriff’s Newest K-9 Can Sniff Out Hidden Flash Drives and Cell Phones

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office introduced K-9 Birdie, the Agency’s first Electronic Storage Detection K-9. Birdie will serve alongside Detective Corporal Mark Moy in the Digital Forensics Unit.

Birdie is trained to seek out electronic devices believed to contain evidence of a crime, including flash drives, hard drives, and cell phones. ESD K-9s are trained to detect specific odors used in the production of electronics. Birdie can now assist detectives on search warrants. As an ESD K-9 team, Birdie and Detective Corporal Moy have undergone extensive specialized training.









Birdie, a black Labrador retriever, was born on November 24, 2022. She was purchased from Jordan Detection K-9 through a federal grant.

“We’re excited to welcome K-9 Birdie, who will be an incredible asset for our Digital Forensics Unit,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Electronic Storage Detection K-9s have become valuable tools used by law enforcement to find the evidence criminals may be hiding. Often these criminals may be exploiting children or involved in human trafficking. These dirtbags will soon learn they cannot hide electronic evidence of their crimes from Birdie or FCSO.”