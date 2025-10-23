Flagler Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Percy Sayles Named as County Administrator Petito’s Deputy in Place of Salinas

Flagler County Administrator Heidi Peito has named Deputy Fire Chief Percy Sayles deputy county administrator, replacing Jorge Salinas, who died in a car crash on Oct. 4.

Petito informed county commissioners of her decision in individual meetings on Monday, and announced the decision publicly this morning in a release.

Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker appointed Sayles his deputy in December 2021, out of a pool of 20 applicants, shortly after Sayles’s retirement from the Tamarac Fire Department in South Florida.

“Percy is a man of great character and integrity and I think he’ll do an exceptional service to the community,” County Commissioner Leann Pennington said. “He’s just well-loved by our staff in general, Heidi thought he’d be a good fit.” She described him as “very trustworthy” and as someone who “loves all things fire.”

With a philosophy of “mutual aid” built into the fire and law enforcement services’ protocols, it isn’t unusual for high-ranking members of those services to fill in for top administrators. Deputy Palm Coast Fire Chief Bradd Clark was the interim county fire chief before Tucker’s arrival, now-retired Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte served as interim deputy city manager, as did Sheriff’s Chief Mark Strobridge more recently. Sayles, 56, is going one step further, taking the permanent job.

“I am excited and honored to have Percy join the Administration,” Petito said. “While we all continue to miss Jorge, Percy was someone he held in high regard. It is fitting that he will help carry on the important work we have started together as we continue to move our organization and community forward.”

Tucker has known Sayles for 30 years. He said he’ll miss him “100 percent,” but that Sayles’s “background experience in Tamarac was a major part of this, because he had served as an interim city manager there, so his skill sets are perfectly aligned with what the county needs.”

Sayles, Tucker said, has been a “major player in helping us change the culture of the fire department,” from policies and procedures to budget management to capital improvements to fleet replacement. For his replacement at the fire department, Tucker said Sayles’s departure will be an opportunity to promote from within: Tucker intends to name an interim deputy chief by the end of today.

“Percy is a man of integrity, one of the best people I’ve ever known,” Tucker said. “I’m excited for him and I’m excited for the county. This is going to be good for us.”

Sayles has won admiration across jurisdictions. At the Palm Coast Fire Department, “we believe in developing, hiring, and promoting for both competence and character,” Chief Kyle Berryhill said this morning. “In my interactions with Deputy Chief Sayles, he has consistently demonstrated both, and I strongly believe he will serve Flagler County Administration with distinction. We extend our continued condolences to our partners for the sudden loss of Deputy County Administrator Salinas, and we remain committed to delivering the best service to our community while being a strong partner to Flagler County Fire Rescue during this transition.”

Sayles was the 2020 Florida Fire Chief Association’s Executive Fire Officer of the Year, and Broward College’s Student of the Year twice, in 1994 and 2001. Sayles holds a master’s degree in public administration, a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and an associate’s degrees in fire science, nursing, and emergency medical service, demonstrating his dedication to leadership and service, according to the release.

“It is truly an honor to be entrusted with this role,” Sayles was quoted as saying. “I look forward to supporting our talented team, building on the foundation Jorge helped create, and continuing our commitment to excellence and service to the residents of Flagler County.”