Rymfire Elementary’s Allison Kucharski Is Flagler Schools’ Teacher of the Year, Jimmy Sorrentino Wins Honor

Allison Kucharski, a second-grade teacher at Rymfire Elementary School, was named Flagler County Schools’ Teacher of the Year, and Jimmy Sorrentino, Buddy Taylor Middle School’s campus advisor/security and a coach, was named District Employee of the Year Wednesday evening at the district’s annual celebration of itself at Flagler Auditorium.

Four of the Flagler County School Board members–Christy Chong, Colleen Conklin, Will Furry and Cheryl Massaro–were on hand to congratulate the recipients, as was Superintendent LaShakia Moore, who announced the winner. School Board member Sally Hunt, who has habitually missed district events and occasions, was again absent from this one.









The hundreds of family, friends, students, and colleagues in attendance watched highlight videos of all the Employees and Teachers of the Year finalists before Moore was given the envelopes containing the names of our District Empl oyee and Teacher of the Year.

The evening was titled A Night of Legends and was highlighted with a parade of finalists. The district took time to honor Matanzas High School’s Sara Novak as Assistant Principal of the Year and Jessica DeFord, Belle Terre Elementary School’s Principal of the Year, who had been announced last fall.

Kucharski has been working at RES since 2006, starting out as a kindergarten teacher. She has been teaching second graders at Rymfire since 2017. Previously, she was a substitute teacher and early childhood educator in St. Johns County. The ever-humble Kucharski said of her Teacher of the Year designation, “I am sincerely honored by the prestigious recognition of being named Flagler County Schools Teacher of the Year. I would also like to congratulate all Flagler nominees. I could not help but feel gratitude to all who have inspired me over my career. I am both humbled and excited by the opportunity to represent Flagler County and collaborate with teachers across the state.”

Sorrentino has been honored for his work as a coach if Flagler and St. Johns counties. Though this is only this second year with Flagler Schools, he has already made a significant impact. On being named Flagler Schools 2023-24 Employee of the Year, Sorrentino said, “It was such a blessing. The feeling is overwhelming. The idea of representing Flagler Schools and this county is an honor. I take it seriously. I’m beside myself knowing I can represent the district.”









He added, “I’m here to teach kids respect and common sense. We went from (the school) with one of the worst behaviors to one the best-behaved. I try to help teachers on how to deal with kids.”

Sorrentino and Kucharski will now represent Flagler Schools for the statewide honors. Flagler Schools wishes them the best of luck as they move forward through that process.