Rubio Claims ‘Anti-Trump’ Generals Are Lying to Get Paid

“You have to go out and say these sorts of things in order to be able to be employable.”

Florida’s Senior Senator (and potential Secretary of State if Donald Trump is elected) is disputing claims by Generals Mark Milley and John Kelly that the GOP candidate is a “fascist” and that Adolf Hitler did “some good things” by questioning their motivations.

When asked if they were lying about the former chief executive, Marco Rubio said on Fox News Sunday the following: “I embraced the concept but rhetorically distanced myself from a direct quote.”









“Yes, I do. But even if they aren’t lying, or even, let’s say you don’t want to call them a liar, I would say it’s very dubious to see these accusations coming at the very last minute, right before an election. These are the kinds of things, you know, somebody says that in front of me. I say it right away, I walk out, I resign,” Rubio said.

“These are people that worked in the administration or around the administration and then they figured out pretty quickly, if we want jobs after we leave this administration, we have to become anti-Trumpers. You think Mark Milley winds up teaching at Princeton, teaching at Georgetown on the speaker’s bureau, advising JP Morgan, you don’t get hired for those jobs unless you pronounce yourself anti Trump and say things against Trump. So you have to go out and say these sorts of things in order to be able to be employable because corporate America and all these other interests won’t hire you if you used to work for or around Trump,” Rubio added.

Trump has disavowed claims that he ever praised Hitler, telling reporters he “never said it,” per ABC News.

–A.G. Gancarski, Florida Politics