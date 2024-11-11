Rotary Club of Flagler County Hosts 988 Suicide Awareness Walk Nov. 15

The Rotary Club of Flagler County is hosting a 988 Suicide Awareness Walk on Nov. 15 in Palm Coast. The walk will promote the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Hotline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources. The event aims to bring awareness to mental health issues in Flagler County.









According to Flagler Cares, in 2017, Flagler County had the highest suicide rate in Florida at 31. In 2022, it was ranked eighth among Florida’s 67 counties in suicides.

The 988 Suicide Awareness Walk will take place at Central Park in the City of Palm Coast’s Town Center at 5 p.m., with a brief ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Participants will walk around the lake for the event.

Participants are encouraged to wear purple and teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness.

This is a free event and advanced registration is not required.

The 988 Suicide Awareness Walk is made possible in part because of a Rotary District Grant, which the Rotary Club of Flagler County, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, received along with donations by Club members to the Rotary Foundation.