Florida Attorney General Threatens NFL Over Rule Giving Minorities a Chance

Attorney General James Uthmeier is warning that he won’t stop pushing the NFL to suspend the “Rooney Rule.”

Uthmeier was asked about the standoff with the NFL during an unrelated event in Osceola County.

“The NFL’s had this rule where they require teams to interview minorities before they make a decision,” Uthmeier said. “It’s wrong. If they want to continue to break Florida law, we will enforce the civil rights law.”

While Uthmeier hasn’t detailed what steps he will take next, he said he will confront the NFL.

“I do not believe the NFL is racist, (but) I hope they scrap this rule,” Uthmeier said, adding that the league can take “the easy way or the hard way. If they want to take the hard way, we will.”

Uthmeier recently sent a letter demanding the suspension of the rule. He said the league has until May 1 to formally respond. Uthmeier said the league is violating the Florida Civil Rights Act enacted in 1992.

“The Rooney Rule violates Florida law, and it must stop,” Uthmeier said March 24 in a statement on X. “Professional sports are a visible example of a merit-based system, but through the Rooney Rule, the NFL requires its teams to use race-based hiring practices.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week said the league has no intention of changing the regulation that requires franchises to interview at least two minorities before finalizing hires for head coach and other executive positions. The rule was instituted in 2003 and has undergone several modifications.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo this week reported on Goodell’s response.

“One thing that doesn’t change is our values. … The Rooney Rule is not a hiring mandate,” Goodell said, according to Garafolo’s account.

Goodell added that the Rooney Rule helps “identify a diverse set of candidates” and clubs “hire the best talent. … That’s how we get better.”