Flagler Sheriff’s Office Implements Rapid DNA at Jail with $250,000 State Grant

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement gave final approval to use Rapid DNA as part of the Sheriff Perry Hall’s Inmate Detention Facility booking process. The FBI also approved the use of FCSO’s Rapid DNA system for data entry and searches in Florida and the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) Unit.

This new technology was purchased with a $250,000 grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. These funds were used to purchase a Rapid DNA machine, Rapid DNA testing kits, installation and maintenance of the machine, all at no cost to local taxpayers.

Rapid DNA analysis is a fully automated process of developing a DNA profile from a mouth swab. Rapid DNA takes a qualifying arrestee’s DNA profile and automatically enters it in CODIS/NDIS during the booking process. The arrestee’s DNA sample is then searched against all unsolved crimes within 24 hours. The results are usually returned in one or two hours. No human laboratory scientist is needed.









In addition to searching CODIS, arrestees DNA is also searched against the DNA Index of Special Concern (DISC). The DISC contains complete crime scene profiles from unsolved homicides, sexual assaults, kidnappings, and terrorism incidents. DISC profiles can be searched in almost real time during the booking process﻿ to determine if the offenders DNA was left at an unsolved crime scene anywhere in the country.

A match to a DISC profile will result in an immediate notification to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility agency, the arresting agency, and investigating agency. This technology allows law enforcement to receive investigative leads while an arrestee is still in custody, possibly preventing additional violent crimes.

“I’m very honored that our Agency was selected for the pilot Rapid DNA program,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “This new technology will be a significant game changer when it comes to solving crimes more quickly and catching offenders that have not been arrested but their DNA was left at a serious crime scene. Having this will ensure that serious offenders are not released back onto the street where they can commit more crimes and harm innocent individuals.









“I also want to thank Florida House Speaker Paul Renner for working with the Florida Sheriff on funding this pilot program. If you’re a criminal that committed a violent crime anywhere in the country and left your DNA behind and were not caught, don’t come to Flagler County and get arrested because you will also face charges from those unsolved crimes you committed across the nation.”

In addition, the use of Rapid DNA machines in the pilot program will assist in reducing the FDLE’s backlog of DNA submissions. This will allow the FDLE to utilize their existing resources to test other DNA samples in crimes in which the suspect is unknown and to focus on more difficult samples.