GOP’s Randy Fine Files Bill to End In-State Tuition for Undocumented Immigrants

Undocumented immigrants would lose access to in-state tuition rates at Florida colleges and universities under a bill filed by Sen. Randy Fine.

The Republican from Brevard County called the practice of providing in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants a “sweetheart deal.”

In-state tuition averages just over $6,000 per year, while out-of-state tuition is nearly $30,000.









“This is a no-brainer way to reduce the size of government and free up resources to help Floridians in need,” Fine said in a news release. “We must put Floridians first, and I am proud to do my part to rebalance the scales for our citizens.”

Undocumented immigrants have had access to in-state tuition since 2014, when then-Rep. Jeanette Nuñez led an initiative that made undocumented immigrants eligible for it, signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott. Now lieutenant governor, Nuñez has been part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ harsh crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

In 2021, $45 million in state funds went to provide the in-state rate to undocumented immigrants, according to Fine’s office.

The law passed by the 2014 Republican-controlled Legislature waives out-of-state fees for undocumented students who attended their last three years of high school in Florida. The law does not count undocumented students as resident students in calculating enrollment, nor are they eligible for state financial aid.

Fine’s filing would strike that waiver but not change admission policy.

Fine will resign from the Florida Senate on March 31, from a seat he won in November after spending eight years in the Florida House. He is a candidate for CD 6, which will be vacated by Rep. Mike Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for national security adviser.

Trump endorsed Fine in his run for Congress. The election for the seat is April 1.

“President Trump has made clear it is time to close the border and stop giving illegal immigrants rewards for breaking the law,” Fine said. “While blue-collar Floridians are struggling to make ends meet, it is not fair to require them to pay $45 million a year to subsidize sweetheart deals for college degrees to those who should not even be here.”

Florida has avoided increasing in-state tuition since 2015.

The 2014 waiver is valid at State University System and Florida College System institutions.

–Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix