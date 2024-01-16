Palm Coast Woman Accused of Using Her Pitbull as a Weapon as Ex-Boyfriend Is Mauled

When Robert Ferro emerged from his car early Monday morning, right next to a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling in the State Road 100 area, Ferro was covered in blood. Both his forearms were bleeding from deep lacerations. He told the deputy his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Flores, had just used her pitbull, Wasabi, to attack him at her apartment off 100 in Palm Coast, and that the dog had mauled him.

The incident took place at Unit 16E of the Palm Pointe Apartments. Ferro, 33, and Flores, 34, had been in an eight-year relationship, living together for some of those years. They were no longer dating, but they still “mess around,” according to Ferro. She’d called and asked him to come over that night, so he did. She’d been drinking, he told deputies, and kept bringing up other relationships just as they were getting intimate. That led to an argument.









Flores got off the bed, picked up his clothes and threw them in the bathroom. When he retrieved them, she blocked his way, wrapping her hand around his gold chain and allegedly pulling so hard that she choked him, impeding his breathing. Then, according to the account Ferro gave deputies, she backed off, removed her shirt and “told him to hit her so she could have bruises also.” Ferro grabbed his clothes with one hand, shoved her with the other and attempted to leave.

Flores, he said, allegedly ordered her pitbull, Wasabi, to “get him.” The pitbull “began attacking his arms and legs,” the arrest report states, causing Ferro to bleed profusely in the living room. He told the deputy he had two cell phones in the apartment but had left them there, and had not been able to call 911. A Flagler County Fire Rescue unit provided treatment at the scene. Ferro declined an ambulance ride to the hospital, but said he’d drive himself there.

Law enforcement was familiar with both Ferro and Flores from previous encounters. They were also familiar with the Palm Pointe apartment. Repeated knocks at the door produced no answer. Deputies noticed blood spatter “all over the bottom of the door” and in the living room visible through the sliding glass door. They heard a dog barking. After some time, deputies heard another disturbance inside, and finally got Flores to answer the door. She told them she’d been drinking, kept interrupting and speaking over them, not answering questions other than to say that her ex had been over, but that she’d not touched him.









Deputies discovered that Flores had locked up her son and another individual in the bathroom, preventing them from responding to the cops at the door. That added charges to an already long list of charges for Flores. She faces three third-degree felony counts of false imprisonment, a third-degree count of battery by strangulation, and a second-degree felony count of aggravated battery, the result of using Wasabi the pitbull as a weapon.

To add to her challenges, Flores is facing eviction from the apartment complex. She is being held at the Flagler County jail on $50,000 bond, and, if released on bond, must comply with a no-contact order that applies both to her ex-boyfriend and to her son.

Flores last June was found guilty of causing about $1,500 in damage to Ferro’s car and pleaded to two months served in jail and fines.