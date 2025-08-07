Pink Army 5K Early Bird Registration is Open

The City of Palm Coast in partnership with AdventHealth Palm Coast is happy to present the Pink Army 5K on October 5, 2025. This special event raises money for breast cancer awareness, education, and screening, which is used locally in our community.

“There’s something powerful about seeing a sea of pink winding through our streets,” said John Subers, Executive Director of AdventHealth Palm Coast Health Foundation. “It sends a message louder than words. It tells every person facing breast cancer that this community shows up, stands beside them, and stays in the fight with them.”

Palm Coast’s Director of Parks and Recreation James Hirst added, “Bringing the community together is something that is always special but being able to contribute in a way that is impactful and helps spread awareness of this disease makes it even better. From those who have been diagnosed with this disease, to the friends and family who are support systems, we want them to know that they are not alone. The City of Palm Coast stands with them.”

To date, the initiative has stood to support over 600 patients, who have had more than 1,000 procedures related to breast cancer and diagnostics. All proceeds raised from the event directly support qualified Flagler County residents with early dedication screening, cancer-related education materials, and cancer diagnostics and screening. Additional funds support the purchase of the new da Vinci 5 robotic system that assists in complex cancer-related surgeries.

The Pink Army 5K will take place on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 7:45 a.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway in Palm Coast. For more information, or to register now, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/PalmCoast/pink5k – receive a $5 discount if you register early using the code “EARLYBIRD.” There is a discounted Student Rate (18 and under) of only $20 per student – that code is “FlaglerParent” – both codes are valid through August 31, 2025. For sponsorship or group information, call 386-986-2323.

Those that want to contribute to the cause prior to the event will have the opportunity to do so at September’s Food Truck Tuesday event, taking place on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 5 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center where the Pink Army 5K will be the beneficiary. For more information on Food Truck Tuesday visit: https://www.palmcoast.gov/events/home/details/food-truck-tuesday