Palm Coast Senior Planner Phong T. Nguyen Earns Professional Transportation Planner Distinction

The City of Palm Coast announced Monday that Phong T. Nguyen, Senior Planner in the Community Development Department, has received the prestigious Professional Transportation Planner (PTP) certification. This recognition highlights his exceptional expertise in transportation planning and his commitment to fostering innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance the quality of life for our community.









Certified by the Transportation Professional Certification Board (TPCB), Mr. Nguyen joins an elite group of professionals equipped with the skills necessary to solve complex transportation challenges and create impactful, long-lasting benefits for residents. His certification underscores Palm Coast’s dedication to ensuring its planning initiatives are guided by the highest standards of professionalism, best practices, and forward-thinking strategies.

As a Senior Planner in the Community Development Department, Mr. Nguyen’s certification brings advanced knowledge to developing transportation systems and enhances safety. His expertise ensures smarter planning and reduced delays on our streets, supporting Palm Coast’s quality of life.

“Palm Coast is so lucky to have passionate professionals like Mr. Nguyen, who are making our city a better place to live and stay connected,” said Deputy Chief Development Officer Ray Tyner. “His achievement highlights his incredible expertise and reflects our city’s commitment to top-notch public service. On behalf of all of us—congratulations Phong!”