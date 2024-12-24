Support FlaglerLive's End of Year Fundraiser
Donate $5 a month and help fund independent local journalism.

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Palm Coast Senior Planner Phong T. Nguyen Earns Professional Transportation Planner Distinction

| | Leave a Comment

Phong T. Nguyen, Senior Planner in the Community Development Department,
Phong T. Nguyen a Senior Planner in Palm Coast’s Community Development Department. (Palm Coast)

The City of Palm Coast announced Monday that Phong T. Nguyen, Senior Planner in the Community Development Department, has received the prestigious Professional Transportation Planner (PTP) certification. This recognition highlights his exceptional expertise in transportation planning and his commitment to fostering innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance the quality of life for our community.




Certified by the Transportation Professional Certification Board (TPCB), Mr. Nguyen joins an elite group of professionals equipped with the skills necessary to solve complex transportation challenges and create impactful, long-lasting benefits for residents. His certification underscores Palm Coast’s dedication to ensuring its planning initiatives are guided by the highest standards of professionalism, best practices, and forward-thinking strategies.

  • grand living realty

As a Senior Planner in the Community Development Department, Mr. Nguyen’s certification brings advanced knowledge to developing transportation systems and enhances safety. His expertise ensures smarter planning and reduced delays on our streets, supporting Palm Coast’s quality of life.

“Palm Coast is so lucky to have passionate professionals like Mr. Nguyen, who are making our city a better place to live and stay connected,” said Deputy Chief Development Officer Ray Tyner. “His achievement highlights his incredible expertise and reflects our city’s commitment to top-notch public service. On behalf of all of us—congratulations Phong!”

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.