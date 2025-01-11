Palm Coast Government Wins Regional Council Award for Its Imaginative Comprehensive Plan

The City of Palm Coast has been honored with a prestigious Regional Award for Excellence for Planning and Growth Management from the Northeast Florida Regional Council for its visionary work on the “Imagine 2050: City on the Rise” Comprehensive Plan Update. This recognition highlights the City’s commitment to proactive planning, innovative community engagement, and strategic initiatives to shape Palm Coast’s future.

Deputy Chief Development Officer Ray Tyner, Communications and Marketing Director Brittany Kershaw, and Kathie Ebaugh of JB Pro, the City’s consultant for the Imagine 2050 project, proudly accepted the award. Joining them at the event were Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston, Chief of Staff Jason DeLorenzo, and Council Member Charles Gambaro, who also serves on the Board of Directors for the NEFRC. The award was presented during the annual Northeast Florida Regional Council (NEFRC) Awards Luncheon, held on January 9, 2025, at the WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.









The Palm Coast City Council initiated the Imagine 2050 project to address the city’s evolving needs and to plan for smart-managed growth. The initiative engaged residents, businesses, and stakeholders, emphasizing collaboration to formulate a comprehensive plan that truly reflects the community’s vision for the future.

“Imagine 2050 represents the essence of Palm Coast’s spirit—forward-thinking, collaborative, and dedicated to nurturing a thriving community,” said Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston. “This award showcases the hard work and creativity of our staff and the invaluable input of our residents.”

The project’s success is rooted in an extensive outreach campaign led by a cross-departmental team, including significant contributions from the Community Development Department and the Communications and Marketing Department. Through innovative methods such as pop-up events, portable meetings, and robust digital engagement, the City reached approximately 81,685 community members:

24 Pop-Up Events : Engaged ±1,595 participants.

: Engaged ±1,595 participants. Portable Meetings : Included ±490 participants.

: Included ±490 participants. Website Engagement : Garnered ±3,000 visits.

: Garnered ±3,000 visits. Social Media Reach : Connected with ±30,000 users.

: Connected with ±30,000 users. Weekly Newsletter: Shared with ±47,000 subscribers.

This dynamic approach ensured a broad planning process, adapting to community feedback throughout the project’s development.

The Imagine 2050 initiative yielded transformative results, including:









Over 200 enhancements to the plan’s Goals, Objectives, and Policies (GOPs).

to the plan’s Goals, Objectives, and Policies (GOPs). Creation of a new Economic Development Element to promote long-term prosperity.

to promote long-term prosperity. Expansion of the Property Rights Element to better represent small property owners, including small business owners.

“We are proud to be recognized for a plan that not only addresses the needs of today but also sets the stage for the Palm Coast of tomorrow,” Acting City Manager Johnston added. “Imagine 2050 is a great example of the power of community-driven planning.”

The Northeast Florida Regional Council’s Regional Awards honor projects that demonstrate leadership in innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Palm Coast’s Imagine 2050 project stood out as a model for other municipalities seeking to embrace comprehensive, community-centered planning.