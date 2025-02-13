Palm Coast Accepting Art Grants Through Flagler County Cultural Council

Beginning in 2025, the management of the Palm Coast Cultural Arts Financial Assistance Grant program has transitioned to the Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3), the Official Arts Agency for Flagler County. This partnership represents a significant opportunity to expand and enhance the arts and cultural landscape in our community.

For many years, the City of Palm Coast has provided grants to Flagler County-based nonprofit organizations to support cultural arts programs and events within the city. By shifting management to FC3, the city frees up staff resources while ensuring continued investment in the local arts community.









Nonprofit organizations can now apply for funding through FC3’s Cultural Arts Grant program. The application deadline is February 28, 2025, with finalists presented to the Palm Coast City Council on March 18 at 9 a.m. in the Community Wing of City Hall, 160 Lake Ave. A total of $100,000 in funding is available for programs and events occurring between April 1 and December 31, 2025.

For full details about the grant program and application details, visit www.flaglerartsandculture.org/granting-program. Questions should be addressed to [email protected].

“This transition is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Flagler County Cultural Council Chair Nancy Crouch. “It enables the City to continue supporting cultural arts while leveraging FC3’s expertise to expand opportunities for local organizations and artists.”

The City of Palm Coast and FC3 remain committed to fostering a vibrant arts scene that inspires, educates, and enriches the community.