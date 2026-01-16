Florida Obamacare Enrollment Sees Sharpest Drop in 12 Years

The number of Floridians relying on a federal health care exchange established under the Affordable Care Act has dropped by more than 261,000 people after Republicans in Congress let expire the enhanced premium tax credits that help hold down coverage costs.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said 4,474,300 Florida residents used the federal health exchange known as healthcare.gov to procure health insurance for 2026, down from 2025 enrollment of 4,735,415.

Florida Health Justice Project policy director Melanie Williams called the 5.5% drop in coverage a “warning sign for families and for Florida’s economy.”

“When people lose health insurance, they delay care, face higher medical debt, and are more likely to end up in emergency rooms, which drives up costs for everyone. This enrollment dip doesn’t just affect individual households, it puts pressure on hospitals, local governments, and the state budget, and it underscores how fragile access to affordable coverage remains for working families across Florida,” she said in a statement to the Florida Phoenix.

“Florida Health Justice Project will continue to fight for vulnerable Floridians who deserve access to meaningful health coverage,“ Williams added.

Nationwide, nearly 22.8 million consumers had signed up for 2026 coverage, also a dip from 2025 enrollment of 23.6 million.

Despite the decline in 2026 enrollment, Florida still leads the nation in ACA, or Obamacare, enrollment, ahead of Texas, where 4,113,465 people enrolled.

Open enrollment for 2026 health insurance coverage began Nov. 1 and ended Dec. 15 for policies that took effect Jan. 1, 2026. Enrollment continued through Jan. 15 for Feb. 1, 2026 coverage.

The fate of the enhanced premium tax credits has been source of constant speculation and wrangling in Congress.

