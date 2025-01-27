Panel Recommends Renaming City Hall’s Community Wing for Late Palm Coast Mayor Jon Netts

Two months after the Palm Coast City Council rejected naming the city’s flagship community center for Jon Netts, the late mayor and councilman whose historic tenure coincided with the formative years of the city, an advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend renaming City Hall’s Community Wing, where meetings and workshops are held, for Netts.

The city’s Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee, where all renaming proposals are vetted, also recommended renaming the new show tennis court at the Southern Recreation Center for the Friends of Tennis–what will be called the Friends Stadium Court.









Netts was among the members of the council who voted in November 2019 in favor of building City Hall in Town Center, even as a majority of three dozen people opposed the project. In 2005 a referendum to build a city hall had failed, with 82 percent of voters rejecting the proposal. The council ended up financing the new building through a cobble of schemes to avoid having directly to raise taxes. That memory still rankles some residents, whose opposition helped defeat the renaming effort of the Community Center. Netts died in 2021.

The 8,000 square foot Community Wing was not part of the original $7 million plan for the 32,000 square foot City Hall. It was intended to be a subsequent addition, when the city had the money to pay for it. But the $2.2 million addition was folded into the construction project ostensibly to save costs.

Anyone can propose renaming any city landmark. It takes an application filed through the Beautification Committee. Robert McDonald, a Riverview Place resident who frequently attends council meetings and workshops, filed the proposal. “I lost a good friend when I lost John Netts, because we both came from New Jersey, so please don’t hold that against us,” McDonald said. “We actually lived probably about two or three miles away from each other, but I never knew him until I had the opportunity to move to Palm Coast. And one of the things that I will always remember about John Netts is, he always used to tell me, Don’t you dare, don’t you dare, ever walk away from a fight.”









He added: “Nobody to this day knew the city like John Netts knew it, and this room and this building wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for John Netts,” he said, frequently speaking through tears. He acknowledged that “a lot of people that were opposed to this whole thing,” meaning the construction of the building and its subsequent Community Wing. Aside from city officials, McDonald was alone in advocating for the sort of renaming that would carry more weight if it had, say, the voice of the Palm Coast Historical Society behind it.

Parks and Recreation Director James Hirst presented the item to the committee, which had a bare quorum of three of its five members–Kevin Saint, Bruce Jones and Susan Anderson–when it met on Jan. 23. Hirst summarized Netts’s long list of achievements in Palm Coast and before his retirement here, which was not anything like a retirement, in New Jersey. “He was a great guy for this community. He was a great mayor. He did a lot of good for this community,” Hirst said. “With that being said, I would look to for your approval to rename the Community Wing to the John Netts Community Wing.” Hirst told the committee that opponents to the renaming of the Community Center had focused on the size of the building: it was too big to be named after Netts (who was also instrumental in the reconstruction of that facility).

“I think it’s really, really awesome to have something of a value named after him,” Saint, who was chairing the meeting, said.

The recommendation will have to go before the Palm Coast City Council, where its fate is again uncertain. The November motion to rename the Community Center for Netts by then-Council ember Nick Klufas died for lack of a second. Klufas is gone, and the council has three new members who weren’t seated in November, but it also has two who were, and who remained silent when it was time for a second.









The second proposal is not as contentious. It is proposed by Agnes Lightfoot, president of Palm Coast Friends of Tennis and the leading advocate of the sport at the Southern Recreation Center (which used to be the Palm Coast Tennis Center). Hirst lauded the Friends of Tennis’ role in the city. “Since the first 10 courts were constructed” at the tennis center, he said, “which was about 2008-08, they have been a major and a vital role for the development, for the success of Palm Coast and tennis in our region. One of the staples of this community were tennis, golf and boating, I believe, and so with their help, they’ve been able to be part of our community for over 18 years.” The organization has fueled tournaments, nurtured new players and provided scholarships.

The Friends play at the center every day. The new stadium court is one of four that a $700,000 USTA grant helped build and complete just this month. It includes a show court–the court the Friends want renamed for their organization. “The show court is an appropriate time to acknowledge the club’s extensive contributions over the past 18 years,” Lightfoot said.

The renaming would cost about $1,000, Hirst estimated. Anderson, one of the committee members, noted that the renaming of landmarks, sports facilities especially, is often accompanied with money by those looking for the renaming. She asked why the city didn’t require some form of contribution to defray the cost. In fact, commercial renamings are contractual advertising arrangements and differ from the renaming of public venues such as city halls or schools. But Hirst said the city is exploring ways to help pay for any costs associated with a renaming.

The committee unanimously recommended renaming the court.