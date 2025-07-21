Minimally Invasive TenJet Procedure Ends Woman’s Years of Chronic Hip Pain

For years, Laura O’Brien lived with persistent pain in her hip. It made daily tasks like walking, standing, and sleeping difficult. Relief finally came from an unexpected source: a handheld device the size of an electric toothbrush.

Dr. Joseph Chen performed the outpatient procedure at AdventHealth Palm Coast – as the only sports medicine physician in Flagler, St. Johns, and Volusia counties offering TenJet for joint and limb treatments.

“Within hours, I knew something had changed,” said O’Brien. “It was like someone flipped a switch. For the first time in ages, I wasn’t thinking about my hip.”

TenJet is a minimally invasive treatment for tendinosis, a condition caused by degenerated tendon tissue. Chen performs this procedure on various body parts including shoulders, elbows, knee, foot, and hips.

Guided by ultrasound, Chen uses the TenJet device to deliver a pressurized stream of saline that gently breaks up and removes damaged tissue—without affecting the healthy parts nearby.

“It’s kind of like pressure washing a cracked sidewalk,” said Chen. “We clear out the damaged area, and that gives the tendon space to heal naturally.”

TenJet is often used when rest, physical therapy, or injections have failed to relieve pain, offering a less invasive option than surgery for eligible patients.

The procedure takes about 15 minutes and is done under local anesthetic. Most patients are back to regular activity within six to eight weeks, significantly faster than traditional surgery.

For O’Brien, the change was immediate.

“I told my husband it felt like a fairy godmother had tapped me with her wand,” she said. “The pain that had ruled my life for years just… wasn’t there anymore.”

Now, she’s back to enjoying life without the nagging pain that used to follow her everywhere.

“To know that you are pain free, it’s like a rock has been lifted from your shoulders,” O’Brien said.