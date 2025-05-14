‘Minerals in Space’ Exhibit Launches at Stetson’s Gillespie Museum

A Stetson student, inspired by her grandfather’s work on the space shuttle program, has curated a new exhibit, “Minerals in Space: Building Blocks to the Stars,” on display at the university’s Gillespie Museum through the end of May.

The free exhibit, created and curated by Stetson junior Mary DeNote, Class of 2027, explores the crucial role of minerals in the space program. It spans the story from the excitement of the 1960s Space Race to today’s cutting-edge exploration technologies. This student-led showcase demonstrates how earthly minerals have become the building blocks of rockets, satellites, planetary rovers and more—bridging DeNote’s personal passion for space with her academic interests.

DeNote, a double major in political science and history, drew inspiration for the project from her family’s legacy. Her grandfather was a NASA engineer who worked on the space shuttle program, from the early missions of Columbia to the later flights of Discovery. A visit to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with her grandfather helped spark the idea for the exhibit. DeNote sought to honor those memories while educating others, blending her love of history with a fascination for space science.

“Working on the exhibit has been such an enjoyable experience,” DeNote said. “I especially loved assembling the displays and choosing the mineral samples. It allowed me to blend personal memories—like visiting Kennedy Space Center with my grandfather—with academic research. I hope to carry that same blend of personal passion and research to answer questions as I journey into my career.”

After graduation, DeNote intends to pursue law school and may also conduct research part time.

Kristen Marshall Mattson, director of the Gillespie Museum, commended DeNote’s creativity and dedication in bringing the project to life.

“This exhibit brilliantly combines Stetson’s spirit of hands-on learning with a fresh, personal perspective on science history,” Mattson said. “Mary’s work shows how a student’s passion and initiative can create an engaging learning experience for our community. ‘Minerals in Space’ has already been inspiring visitors of all ages, and we couldn’t be more proud of her.”

“Minerals in Space: Building Blocks to the Stars” is open to the public through the end of May during the museum’s regular operating hours. The Gillespie Museum, located at 234 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand, welcomes visitors Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.