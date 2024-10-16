Six days after Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida, estimated insured losses increased Tuesday to $1.865 billion, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.

Numbers of claims and estimated insured losses have steadily risen — and are expected to continue to increase as property owners report damage to insurers. The state data showed that 152,183 claims had been reported as of Tuesday, including 124,660 involving residential property. Also, 21,177 claims had been reported for “private passenger” vehicles, with other claims for such things as damage to commercial vehicles and commercial property.

As a comparison, 43,897 claims had been reported as of Friday, with estimated insured losses of nearly $586,5 million. Of the claims reported as of Tuesday, 2,193 had been closed with payments to policyholders, while 6,175 had been closed without payments, according to the state data. The Category 3 Milton made landfall Wednesday night in Sarasota County before crossing the state as a hurricane.

In Flagler County and its cities, including Palm Coast, the total damage to private residential properties was estimated at $18.8 million when local governments issued the figure on Tuesday. Governments have yet to tally their own losses, as well as losses to erosion on the county’s 18 miles of beaches. Those amounts are expected to exceed losses to private properties.

–News Service of Florida