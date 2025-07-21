Mary Ethel Matson, September 29, 1943-July 17, 2025

An Obituary

Mary Ethel Matson, 81, passed away on the 17th day of July, 2025, at Azalea Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tallahassee, Fla., after an extended period of illness.

Mary E. Matson was born in Miami, Fla., on September 29, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Harvey Harrison Comfort and Ethel B. Hahn Comfort. Mary was educated in the Dade County public schools and graduated from Miami Senior High School. Mary went on to graduate from Florida Southern College in Lakeland. Mary met her husband, Edward August Matson, while studying at Florida Southern College. Soon after their marriage, Mary and Ed briefly lived in Saginaw, Mich., before returning to Florida and residing in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and most recently, Flagler Beach.

Mary was an elementary school teacher for seven years before transitioning to work in the family construction business for over 20 years. Mary’s hobbies included music, gardening, watching baseball and spending time outdoors. Mary’s love of music included listening to and attending symphony orchestras and operas and playing the piano. Prior to her illness, Mary enjoyed playing the piano on a weekly basis for the patients at AdventHealth in Palm Coast, Fla. Mary especially loved spending time in the mountains of North Carolina, where she enjoyed long hikes to waterfalls. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother beloved by all for her kindness and warm heart.

Survivors are her husband, Edward Matson of Flagler Beach, Fla; a son, David Matson, and his wife Dawn Matson of Tallahassee; a son, Robert Matson, and his wife Sandra Matson of Macon, Ga.; four grandchildren, Ryan Matson of Slidell, La., Lillian Matson of Tallahassee, Griffin Matson of Dallas, and Grant Matson of Macon. Survivors also include a sister, Laura Jane Gregory of Ann Arbor, Mich., and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Harvey Comfort and Alex Comfort.

The family wishes to thank the many friends and family who assisted Mary and her family during her illness. The family also wishes to thank the nurses and caregivers at Azalea Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care, Tuscan Gardens Senior Living and Memory Care and Big Bend Hospice who have been so caring and kind during Mary’s illness.

Services will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach, with Rev. Terry Wines presiding. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund in support of Hurricane Helene victims.