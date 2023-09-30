Madeline “Maddy” Lee 89, of Palm Coast, Florida passed away during the early morning hours of September 23, 2023 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. She was born on September 21, 1934 in Manhattan to the late Gaetano and Julia Adinolfi. Maddy was raised in Jersey City attending the Our Lady of Victory and St. Anne’s Parishes. She graduated high school from Saint Dominic Academy. In 1951 she met the love of her life, Jack Lee, on a “Blind Date” and they married in 1953. Together they raised their 3 children in the same area. In 1974 Maddy and her husband moved to Palm Coast and were a part of the 200 pioneering families in the area. They were founding members of the Italian American Social Club and she was once the Vice President of the Women’s Club of Palm Coast. She worked for 25 years as an Accounting Manager with Ormond Re Group.

When Maddy wasn’t working she enjoyed bowling, cruising, and dancing. She will always be remembered for the love and devotion that she had for her family. Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Children’s Hospital, or the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jack Lee, in 2001; sister, Judy Occhilupo in 2016; grandson, Andy Mowry in 2005. Survivors include her children, Eva Mowry, Judy (Dan) Yarosh, Jack (Angela) Lee; grandchildren, Christina (Brian) Miller, Daniel (Annemarie) Yarosh, Julie Yarosh, Jack Lee, and David Lee; great-grandchildren, D.J, Andrew, Emmie, and Aaron Yarosh; sister Josephine Abromowicz, brother-in-law Pat Occhilupo; and many more loving nieces, nephews, relatives and wonderful friends.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled on October 20th at 11:0am at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings South, Flagler Beach. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.craigflaglerpalms.com for the Lee family.