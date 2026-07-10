The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 10, 2026

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Weather: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 110. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Flagler County Democratic Party Chair Janet Sullivan. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
Coffee and Conversation with Palm Coast City Manager Michael McGlothlin, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at Redefined Food Co., Southern Recreation Center 1290 Belle Terre Parkway. The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents to grab a cup of coffee and join the conversation through Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager; a monthly community meet-and-greet with City Manager Mike McGlothlin. Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager is designed to create an approachable, informal space where residents can connect directly with the City Manager, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss what matters most to them. Events take place monthly at rotating local businesses throughout Palm Coast. The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required so staff can plan accordingly for attendance. Coffee will be provided by the host restaurant and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Event details and registration are available at www.parksandrec.fun.
Food Truck Friday at the Farm, Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, 5 to 9 p.m. A variety of food trucks serving up crowd favorites, 50/50 raffle, Absolute Beginner Line Dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., then live music. Local vendors and shopping, family-friendly atmosphere, pets welcome. More Info: Click Here
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
|The Latest Jail Bookings
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|Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Readings: In 2017 Melina Sempill Watts published her first novel, Tree, in which the narrator is a tree. The novel “uses magical realism as a key to access the interrelated emotional realities of the many species that share one pristine valley in Topanga, California. Grass, birds, other trees and animals come to life on the pages, while one 19th century Mexican woman and one 20th century school boy, hearts opened by grief and loneliness, come to know one California live oak whose 229 years span the evolution of four human civilizations.” Richard Powers’s 2018 Pulitzer-winning novel The Overstory doesn’t go that far. The protagonists are human. But trees and multiple generations shade the story. In late June, the small Quebec town of Terrasse-Vaudreuil west of Montreal, population 1887, became the first to to sign on to Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree drafted in France (mother of the Declaration of the Rights of Man) adopted in 2019. “It is a civil society declaration that aims to promote the recognition of the essential role of trees in maintaining ecological balances and their recognition as a subject of law.” The petition was presented to the United Nations and the European Commission and has gathered 87,000 signatures, but until Terrasse-Vaudreuil adopted it, it had no governmental validity. CBC reports that “Mayor Michel Bourdeau says Quebec filmmaker André Desrochers inspired the community to take action. He said Desrochers’ film, called Des arbes et des arts convinced citizens that trees are living entities that breathe and communicate with each other through their root systems. “A tree is like a human being,” Bourdeau said. “It breathes, it lives, it takes in water. It protects us from all sorts of things.” It brings a different meaning to “Tree City.” Maybe Andy Dance can bring up the idea at a County Commission meeting.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
July 2026
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Coffee and Conversation with Palm Coast City Manager Michael McGlothlin
Friday Blue Forum
Food Truck Friday on the Farm: At the Ag Museum
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Meeting
Gamble Jam at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area
For the full calendar, go here.
Article 1
The tree is a fixed living being, which, in comparable proportions, occupies two distinct environments: the atmosphere and the soil. In the soil grow roots, which capture water and mineral. In the atmosphere grows the crown, which captures carbon dioxide and solar energy. By this situation, the tree plays a fundamental role in the ecological balance of the planet.
Article 2
The tree is a living being sensitive to changes in its environment. It must be respected as such. It should not be reduced to a simple object. It is entitled to the airspace and underground that is necessary for it to achieve its full growth and reach its adult dimensions. In these conditions the tree has rights for respect of its physical integrity: whereas it is aerial (branches, trunk, foliage) or underground (root network). The alteration of these organs severely weakens the tree, as does the use of pesticides and other toxic substances.
Article 3
The tree is a living organism whose average longevity far exceeds that of the human being. The tree must be respected throughout its life, with the right to develop and reproduce freely, from its birth to its natural death, whether it is a tree of cities or campaigns. The tree must be considered as a subject of law, including within the rules governing human property.
Article 4
Some trees, considered remarkable by men, for their age, appearance or history, deserve extra attention. By becoming a common bio-cultural heritage, they have access to a higher status, committing man to protect them as “natural monuments”. They can be enrolled in an area of preservation of the landscape heritage, thus benefiting from enhanced protection and development for aesthetic, historical or cultural reasons.
Article 5
To meet the needs of men, some trees are planted and then exploited, escaping the criteria mentioned above. However, the operating modalities of forest and rural trees must take into account the life cycle of trees, natural renewal capacities, ecological balances and biodiversity.
The aim of this text is to change the gaze and behaviour of men, to make them aware of the decisive role of trees in everyday life and for the future, by paving the way for a rapid change in legislation at national level.
–From Declaration of tree Rights as it will be proclaimed at the National Assembly’s symposium on April 5, 2019.
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