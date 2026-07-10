The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 10, 2026

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Weather: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 110. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Flagler County Democratic Party Chair Janet Sullivan. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

Coffee and Conversation with Palm Coast City Manager Michael McGlothlin, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at Redefined Food Co., Southern Recreation Center 1290 Belle Terre Parkway. The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents to grab a cup of coffee and join the conversation through Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager; a monthly community meet-and-greet with City Manager Mike McGlothlin. Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager is designed to create an approachable, informal space where residents can connect directly with the City Manager, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss what matters most to them. Events take place monthly at rotating local businesses throughout Palm Coast. The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required so staff can plan accordingly for attendance. Coffee will be provided by the host restaurant and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Event details and registration are available at www.parksandrec.fun.

Food Truck Friday at the Farm, Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, 5 to 9 p.m. A variety of food trucks serving up crowd favorites, 50/50 raffle, Absolute Beginner Line Dancing, 7 to 8 p.m., then live music. Local vendors and shopping, family-friendly atmosphere, pets welcome. More Info: Click Here

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260709

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Readings: In 2017 Melina Sempill Watts published her first novel, Tree, in which the narrator is a tree. The novel “uses magical realism as a key to access the interrelated emotional realities of the many species that share one pristine valley in Topanga, California. Grass, birds, other trees and animals come to life on the pages, while one 19th century Mexican woman and one 20th century school boy, hearts opened by grief and loneliness, come to know one California live oak whose 229 years span the evolution of four human civilizations.” Richard Powers’s 2018 Pulitzer-winning novel The Overstory doesn’t go that far. The protagonists are human. But trees and multiple generations shade the story. In late June, the small Quebec town of Terrasse-Vaudreuil west of Montreal, population 1887, became the first to to sign on to Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree drafted in France (mother of the Declaration of the Rights of Man) adopted in 2019. “It is a civil society declaration that aims to promote the recognition of the essential role of trees in maintaining ecological balances and their recognition as a subject of law.” The petition was presented to the United Nations and the European Commission and has gathered 87,000 signatures, but until Terrasse-Vaudreuil adopted it, it had no governmental validity. CBC reports that “Mayor Michel Bourdeau says Quebec filmmaker André Desrochers inspired the community to take action. He said Desrochers’ film, called Des arbes et des arts convinced citizens that trees are living entities that breathe and communicate with each other through their root systems. “A tree is like a human being,” Bourdeau said. “It breathes, it lives, it takes in water. It protects us from all sorts of things.” It brings a different meaning to “Tree City.” Maybe Andy Dance can bring up the idea at a County Commission meeting.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



