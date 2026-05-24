The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 24, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather:
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
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The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
May 2026
Sunday, May 24
9:30 am - 10:25 am
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Presbyterian Church
Sunday, May 24
12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Flagler School District Bus Depot
Sunday, May 24
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
European Village
Sunday, May 24
2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
“Once on This Island,” At Limelight Theatre
Limelight Theatre
Sunday, May 24
3:00 pm
Al-Anon Family Groups
Bridges United Methodist Fellowship
Monday, May 25
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nar-Anon Family Group
St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church
Monday, May 25
7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Bunnell City Commission Meeting
Bunnell City Hall
No event found!
For the full calendar, go here.
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–From .
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
Democrats like to learn the hard way, Pelosi,s plan to blame TRUMP for 1/6 blew up in her ice cream Sunday. All America watch the Pelosi witchunt on our president. Her Crackerjack hand picked committee wasted TV time with lies & theater. After weeks of searching for the evidence to hang TRUMP, it suddenly disappeared! All that wasted time & money for nothing. They had nothing to convict TRUMP on so, like majic the facts were destroyed, to save Pelosi. Google her interview with her daughter, in the get away car, Pelosi spills the beans. Americans knew his was a set up, they voted accordingly.
Dennis C Rathsam says
Democrats like to learn the hard way, Pelosi,s plan to blame TRUMP for 1/6 blew up in her ice cream Sunday. All America watch the Pelosi witchunt on our president. Her Crackerjack hand picked committee wasted TV time with lies & theater. After weeks of searching for the evidence to hang TRUMP, it suddenly disappeared! All that wasted time & money for nothing. They had nothing to convict TRUMP on so, like majic the facts were destroyed, to save Pelosi. Google her interview with her daughter, in the get away car, Pelosi spills the beans. Americans knew his was a set up, they voted accordingly.