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The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 24, 2026

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Weather:

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

 

pierre tristam

Notably:

 

Now this:

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May 2026
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.


Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Dennis C Rathsam says

    Democrats like to learn the hard way, Pelosi,s plan to blame TRUMP for 1/6 blew up in her ice cream Sunday. All America watch the Pelosi witchunt on our president. Her Crackerjack hand picked committee wasted TV time with lies & theater. After weeks of searching for the evidence to hang TRUMP, it suddenly disappeared! All that wasted time & money for nothing. They had nothing to convict TRUMP on so, like majic the facts were destroyed, to save Pelosi. Google her interview with her daughter, in the get away car, Pelosi spills the beans. Americans knew his was a set up, they voted accordingly.

    Reply

  2. Dennis C Rathsam says

    Democrats like to learn the hard way, Pelosi,s plan to blame TRUMP for 1/6 blew up in her ice cream Sunday. All America watch the Pelosi witchunt on our president. Her Crackerjack hand picked committee wasted TV time with lies & theater. After weeks of searching for the evidence to hang TRUMP, it suddenly disappeared! All that wasted time & money for nothing. They had nothing to convict TRUMP on so, like majic the facts were destroyed, to save Pelosi. Google her interview with her daughter, in the get away car, Pelosi spills the beans. Americans knew his was a set up, they voted accordingly.

    Reply

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