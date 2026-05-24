The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 24, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Now this:

XXX





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



