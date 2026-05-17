The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 17, 2026

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Weather: Increasing clouds, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

‘The Curious Savage” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., with an extra Saturday matinee on May 16 at 2 p.m. A recent widow has hidden $10 million in bonds and her grown-up stepchildren want to get their hands on it. They commit her to a sanatorium hoping to “bring her to her senses.” Tickets $15-$25. Box office: (386) 255-2431.

“Once on This Island,” a musical, at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Book tickets here. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Once on This Island is a vibrant Caribbean-inspired musical that tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of her divided island. Guided by watchful island gods, her journey explores love, class, sacrifice, and destiny. Blending folklore, rhythmic music, and heartfelt storytelling, the show celebrates resilience, community, and the transformative power of hope.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Juxtapositions: Surely, if you have read the Steinbeck novel known as Travels with Charley (ostensibly a factual account of Steinbeck’s travels across the United States in the late 1950s, but in fact a novelized account roughly in concert with Aaron Copeland’s method of writing “Appalachian Spring” from his piano bench in Brooklyn), you remember the famous passage about Lonesome Harry, the character Steinbeck invents from the scraps and and specs he finds left behind in a motel room: “As I sat in this unmade room, Lonesome Harry began to take shape and dimension. I could feel that recently departed guest in the bits and pieces of himself he had left behind. Of course Charley, even with his imperfect nose, would have known more. But Charley was in a kennel preparing to be clipped. Even so, Harry is as real to me as anyone I ever met, and more real than many. He is not unique, in fact is a member of a fairly large group. Therefore he becomes of interest in any investigation of America. Before I begin to patch him together, lest a number of men grow nervous, let me declare that his name is not Harry. He lives in Westport, Connecticut. This information comes from the laundry strips from several shirts. A man usually lives where he has his shirts laundered. I only suspect that he commutes to work in New York. His trip to Chicago was primarily a business trip with some traditional pleasures thrown in. I know his name because he signed it a number of times on hotel stationery, each signature with a slightly different slant. This seems to indicate that he is not entirely sure of himself in the business world, but there were other signs of that.” And on it goes. A few days ago in L’envers et l’endroit, the Camus book of essays that could be translated as The Upending, I came across the following description that seemed to tell us, a few decades before Steinbeck met Harry’s remains, when Harry died. Camus was staying in a motel I think in Prague. He was in his early 20s: “In the lobby, the staff were whispering. I quickly went upstairs to find myself more quickly in front of what I was waiting for. That was it. The bedroom door was half open, so that all we could see was a large wall painted blue. But the dull light I spoke of above projected onto this screen the shadow of a dead man lying on the bed and that of a policeman standing guard in front of the body. The two shadows intersected at right angles. This light shocked me. It was authentic, a true light of life, of afternoons of life, a light that makes us realize that we are living. He was dead. Alone in his room. I knew it wasn’t suicide. I rushed back to my room and threw myself on my bed. A man like many others, short and fat if I believed the shadow. He had probably died a long time ago. And life continued in the hotel, until the boy had the idea of ​​calling him. He had arrived there without suspecting anything and he had died alone. Meanwhile, I was reading the advertisement for my shaving paste. I spent the entire afternoon in a state that I could hardly describe. I lay there, my head empty and my heart strangely tight. I was doing my nails. I counted the grooves in the parquet floor. “If I can count to a thousand… ” At fifty or sixty, it was a debacle. I couldn’t go any further. I couldn’t hear any noises from outside. Once, however, in the corridor, a muffled voice, a woman’s voice said in German: “He was so good.” Then I thought desperately of my city, on the shores of the Mediterranean…” And how often do we, dear readers, find ourselves on the rim of the same abyss, desperately thinking of our city on the shores of the Mediterranean?

Now this:

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