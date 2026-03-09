The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 9, 2026

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Weather: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In court: Two trials are scheduled, absent last-minute pleas: Russell Laster, on a cocaine sale charge, and Winston Rawlings, on two drug charges. Jury selection is this morning at the Flagler County courthouse.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4 p.m. at the Nexus Center and again at 4:30 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: It’s Al Hadeed’s birthday today. Let’s not say when he was born, but that day Harry Truman announced he was running again, Gov. Thomas Dewey was counting his chickens after hatching a victory in the New Hampshire primary against Harold Stassen, and the House Un-Aerican Activities committee got a $200,000 infusion to do its dirty work. Al was one of my favorite people in local government, as was Jane Mealy, seen with him above. Incidentally, Al’s family is from Ramallah in the West Bank, where the Palestinian writer Raja Shehadeh is from. Therefore the video below. A reference to Al would not be complete without a little heckling from Jane Gentile-Youd. She died a few weeks ago, but I got this plant at her memorial (below), from a little shot replanted from her garden, so if you listen very closely, you can hear her saying Al should be fired from retirement. For once, I agree.

Now this:





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