The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 6, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here. Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).



Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Coffee and Conversation with Palm Coast City Manager Michael McGlothlin, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at Panera Bread, 5880 State Rte 100. The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents to grab a cup of coffee and join the conversation through Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager; a monthly community meet-and-greet with City Manager Mike McGlothlin. Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager is designed to create an approachable, informal space where residents can connect directly with the City Manager, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss what matters most to them. Events take place monthly at rotating local businesses throughout Palm Coast. The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required so staff can plan accordingly for attendance. Coffee will be provided by the host restaurant and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Event details and registration are available at www.parksandrec.fun.

Flagler Cares Help-A-Thon: Flagler Broadcasting and Flagler Cares are hosting the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Help-A-Thon on WNZF and three other Flagler Broadcasting radio stations from 9 a.m. to noon to raise $25,000 for the Flagler Cares Barrier Fund. The event encourages businesses to donate in-kind services and funds to help residents overcome sudden life-derailing obstacles. Flagler Cares is a 10-year-old nonprofit social service and care-coordinating organization that provides a variety of services and removes one-time barriers. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel. To contribute to the Help-A-Thon, go here.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays at 2 p.m. Book here. What begins as polite conversation quickly unravels into escalating insults, exposed hypocrisies, and childish behavior. The dark comedy, God of Carnage, satirizes modern civility, exposing how thin the veneer of social decorum truly is when pride and principle collide.

Free Family Art Night: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 5:30 to 7 p.m. 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notebook: We can agree that if a German citizen who’d moved to France, Poland or Czechoslovakia in the early 1940s, after the Nazi invasion of Europe, or if a French citizen had moved to any of the lands seized by Napoleon during his endless invasions, we would not have sympathized with either had they written an elegy to their new home, to awakening in the morning to the pleasures living in the land of Germany or in the French empire, what pleasure it might be for either to walk through his (or her) small town, to gaze with lyrical bliss at the distant views and to take pleasure in the nearby orchards and such rewarding surroundings. But on page 11 of last Sunday’s Jerusalem Post, here’s how Uri Pilichowski, identified as a “Zionist educator at various institutions around the world,” described his wakeup routine in the West Bank, on land stolen from Palestinians and militarily occupied by Israel since 1967: “Almost every single day, I wake up before dawn and walk outside. I look outside at my stunning view of Jericho, the Judean Desert, the Jordan Valley, the Jordanian Mountains, and up until Amman, Jordan. I walk through my small town–you might call it a settlement–and wonder at the fruit trees, especially the citrus trees, that bloom in the desert. I commute on the bus to Jerusalem, passing the Temple Mount to my West, and am fascinated that, unlike thousands of my ancestors, I live in a flourishing Jewish state in the historic homeland of the Jewish people, Israel. I am a proud Zionist living in the Land of Israel, and I couldn’t be more excited about my life.” Imagine how those lines might sound to a man like, say, Raja Shehadeh in his segregated corner of Ramallah not far off, where he is not allowed to travel the roads Pilichowski travels, since they are reserved for Israelis in this apartheid area of what he calls the Land of Israel, where his water sources have been dried up to irrigate the citrus fields of the little town Pilichowski calls a “settlement,” where he is forbidden from so much as displaying the flag of Palestine, and so on. And yet when this sort of Israeli arrogance and presumption is on display as glibly as on one of Israel’s major newspaper’s oped pages, we risk being called anti-Semites and worse. The language of occupation has been erased as effectively as the idea of Palestine, replaced by a myth in concrete and asphalt, and imperial chutzpah. “I live in a flourishing Jewish state…” Have a look at that Jewish state below. —P.T.

Now this:





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