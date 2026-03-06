The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 6, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
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- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Coffee and Conversation with Palm Coast City Manager Michael McGlothlin, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at Panera Bread, 5880 State Rte 100. The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents to grab a cup of coffee and join the conversation through Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager; a monthly community meet-and-greet with City Manager Mike McGlothlin. Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager is designed to create an approachable, informal space where residents can connect directly with the City Manager, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss what matters most to them. Events take place monthly at rotating local businesses throughout Palm Coast. The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required so staff can plan accordingly for attendance. Coffee will be provided by the host restaurant and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Event details and registration are available at www.parksandrec.fun.
Flagler Cares Help-A-Thon: Flagler Broadcasting and Flagler Cares are hosting the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Help-A-Thon on WNZF and three other Flagler Broadcasting radio stations from 9 a.m. to noon to raise $25,000 for the Flagler Cares Barrier Fund. The event encourages businesses to donate in-kind services and funds to help residents overcome sudden life-derailing obstacles. Flagler Cares is a 10-year-old nonprofit social service and care-coordinating organization that provides a variety of services and removes one-time barriers. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel. To contribute to the Help-A-Thon, go here.
First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].
First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3
Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays at 2 p.m. Book here. What begins as polite conversation quickly unravels into escalating insults, exposed hypocrisies, and childish behavior. The dark comedy, God of Carnage, satirizes modern civility, exposing how thin the veneer of social decorum truly is when pride and principle collide.
Free Family Art Night: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 5:30 to 7 p.m. 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Notebook: We can agree that if a German citizen who’d moved to France, Poland or Czechoslovakia in the early 1940s, after the Nazi invasion of Europe, or if a French citizen had moved to any of the lands seized by Napoleon during his endless invasions, we would not have sympathized with either had they written an elegy to their new home, to awakening in the morning to the pleasures living in the land of Germany or in the French empire, what pleasure it might be for either to walk through his (or her) small town, to gaze with lyrical bliss at the distant views and to take pleasure in the nearby orchards and such rewarding surroundings. But on page 11 of last Sunday’s Jerusalem Post, here’s how Uri Pilichowski, identified as a “Zionist educator at various institutions around the world,” described his wakeup routine in the West Bank, on land stolen from Palestinians and militarily occupied by Israel since 1967: “Almost every single day, I wake up before dawn and walk outside. I look outside at my stunning view of Jericho, the Judean Desert, the Jordan Valley, the Jordanian Mountains, and up until Amman, Jordan. I walk through my small town–you might call it a settlement–and wonder at the fruit trees, especially the citrus trees, that bloom in the desert. I commute on the bus to Jerusalem, passing the Temple Mount to my West, and am fascinated that, unlike thousands of my ancestors, I live in a flourishing Jewish state in the historic homeland of the Jewish people, Israel. I am a proud Zionist living in the Land of Israel, and I couldn’t be more excited about my life.” Imagine how those lines might sound to a man like, say, Raja Shehadeh in his segregated corner of Ramallah not far off, where he is not allowed to travel the roads Pilichowski travels, since they are reserved for Israelis in this apartheid area of what he calls the Land of Israel, where his water sources have been dried up to irrigate the citrus fields of the little town Pilichowski calls a “settlement,” where he is forbidden from so much as displaying the flag of Palestine, and so on. And yet when this sort of Israeli arrogance and presumption is on display as glibly as on one of Israel’s major newspaper’s oped pages, we risk being called anti-Semites and worse. The language of occupation has been erased as effectively as the idea of Palestine, replaced by a myth in concrete and asphalt, and imperial chutzpah. “I live in a flourishing Jewish state…” Have a look at that Jewish state below.
—P.T.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Northeast Florida Regional Council Board of Directors Meeting
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
Palm Coast Democratic Club Meeting
Oversight ILA Committee on School Facilities
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Flagler Beach City Commission Meeting
Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series
‘The Battle of Shallowford,’ at Limelight Theatre
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Coffee and Conversation with Palm Coast City Manager Michael McGlothlin
Friday Blue Forum
Food Truck Friday on the Farm: At the Ag Museum
‘The Battle of Shallowford,’ at Limelight Theatre
For the full calendar, go here.
There are moments of divine providence that touch daily life, some quiet and hidden, others impossible to ignore. Miracles, whether seen through stunning Israeli victories against all odds or witnessing astonishing inno-vations that change the world, make faith concrete, tangible, and deeply personal. The Jewish people brought back to their own land isn’t theory anymore – rejuvenated Jewish people in its own land is the heartbeat of everyday existence.
–From “I’m excited to be a Zionist living in Israel” (sic), by Uri Pilichowski, Jerusalem Post, March 1, 2026.
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
Everyone in the USA, except for those pea brained Democrats, remembers the peanut farmer who did shit when Iran took our fellow Americans hostage. We have wittnessed death to US citizens for yrs, at the hands of the Iran. How many times did Their attacks go unanswered? Iran SPONCERED terror through out the Middle East . Then Obama sent them CASH! A airplane full….Where did the money go, it went to Hamas, Hesbulla to mame & kill Americans! Many presidents complained, all did nothing.TRUMPS, great Intel team knew that the supreme leader, & most of his goombas were at a special meeting, there last! BIBI & TRUMP took the advantage, They pounded IRAN! Sank the Iran navy, & destroyed all there planes. 40 top leaders went to hell that morning! AMERICA has fineally retaliated against the master minds of 9/11! Paybacks are a bitch! Had any other president, did what TRUMP did the JACKASS PARTY would too be dancing in the streets. But since it was TRUMP, their panties are are all wedged up their asses, and fighting him tooth & nail. Since the 70,s Ive watch Iran, & their bombings & terror. To day Im a happy old man. Proud to be an American, proud of my president! TRUMP has reshaped the Middle East. They believe in him, & stand behind him. Anyone who doesnt believe the world is safer now, that Iran has been mortified, & turned into a pile of dust is not a patriot. Not an American, not human. I dont want to here the cry’s that gas went up….Its still cheaper than BIDENS! Todays Jackass party doesn’t remember during WW 2 gas was rationed to help the war effort. We were all Americans back then. We fought long & hard for America…Now we have morons & fools trying to divide the country, why do they hate the USA so much to want to destroy it.?
Laurel says
Epstein, Netanyahu, videos, blackmail. What do you figure is the reason for war?
Ray W. says
The BLS non-farm payroll initial report for February came out this morning.
The national payroll workforce dropped by 92,000 earners in February.
The January initial payroll report of 130,000 earners added was revised downward to 126,000 earners added.
The national unemployment rate stands at 4.4%.
Make of this what you will.
Ed P says
Hello Ray W,
Wondering if you would be interested in checking out Mayor Karen Bass’ latest minimum wage requirements for hotel workers in L.A. as preparation for the 2028 Olympics?
The $30 minimum wage requirement for any hotel with more than 60 rooms was passed back in March of 2025. Phase one just kicking in $22.50 required minimum wage. Will eventually ramp up to the $30 by July 2028.
Interested in your comments and review of the early results(6% head count reductions) and the suggestion that 14 high end hotel and restaurants have or will shutter business in their 4/5 star residences like Hyatt’s and Hiltons.
Pogo says
Elsewhere and otherwise
Make what you will of this:
Ford is no longer American: Ford just became a landlord for Geely to hide its own tech bankruptcy
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/ford-is-no-longer-american-ford-just-became-a-landlord-for-geely-to-hide-its-own-tech-bankruptcy/ar-AA1XArQi?ocid=nl_article_link
Me? The future beckons — its streets teeming with rickshaws and pedicabs powered by you.
https://www.amazon.com/pedicab/s?k=pedicab
Ray W. says
Curious about historical Bureau of Labor Statistics payroll figures, I checked the Bureau’s site for historical data. I found a dataset of monthly final payroll figures added or lost, dating from 1979.
In 2024, for the year, 2,348,000 more people were earning paychecks at the end of the year than were earning paychecks at the beginning of the year, yielding an average addition of 199.600 paycheck earners each month. In December 2024 alone, 323,000 more people began earning paychecks.
In 2025, for the year, 526,000 more people were earning paychecks at the end of the year than were earning paychecks at the beginning of the year, yielding an average of 43,800 paycheck earners added each month. In December 2025 alone, 17,000 fewer people earned paychecks.
The data reflects an interesting trend. Through the first four months of 2025, on average, 127,500 payroll earners were added each month. In the 10 ensuing months through February 2026, on average, 6,900 payroll earners were added each month.
Many FlaglerLive readers may recall that April 2025 was the month when President Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I try to not get distracted by shorter term economic measures. Give me year-over-year figures. Daily economic numbers are far too volatile for me, yet they are not entirely worthless. A FlaglerLive commenter of poor repute recently crowed about the DOW crossing 50,000. I had been a News-Journal paperboy off and on since 1967. I had become accustomed to reading the 12 editions per week. I recall in 1972 when I saw the headline reflecting that the DOW had crossed 1,000. Big psychological news at the time, but the DOW in due time broke 2,000 and then 3,000, and on and on.
Sherry says
Now, Maga would tell you that professional analysis and reporting like this is some kind of conspiracy theory/urban legend/hoax, because it doesn’t fit with their narrative that “concentration camps” are healthier and cleaner than migrants home (shithole) countries. Of course, it’s likely that most Maga members have never actually visited a second or third world country beyond a sanitized tour from their cruise ship. Talk about “closed minded and ignorant”. . .
In any case, here is a very distressing (to those who care about humans) AP report regarding horrific conditions in trump’s concentration camps:
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The calls to 911 poured in from staff at Camp East Montana in Texas, the nation’s largest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, at a rate of nearly one a day for five months, each its own tale of pain and despair.
A man sobs after being assaulted by another detainee. Another bangs his head against the wall after expressing suicidal thoughts. A pregnant woman complained of severe back pain and also had coronavirus.
“Every day felt like a week. Every week felt like a month. Every month felt like a year,” said Owen Ramsingh, a former property manager in Columbia, Missouri, who spent several weeks in the camp before his deportation in February to the Netherlands. “Camp East Montana was 1,000% worse than a prison.”
Fueled by billions of dollars in new funding, ICE operations across the nation have roiled communities, separated families and created a culture of fear in pursuit of President Donald Trump’s vow to rid the country of unauthorized migrants.
The mass arrests have swelled detention centers, and set ICE off on a national chase for space to warehouse those who have been apprehended. Far from the “worst of the worst” that Trump vowed to deport, the data from ICE show that 80% at the camp had no criminal record and were instead caught up in a far-reaching dragnet.
The detainees describe a camp where an average of about 3,000 people have lived per day in loud and unsanitary quarters, diseases spread easily and sleep is a luxury. The center will be closed to visitors until at least March 19 because of a measles outbreak, according to U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar.
Detainees struggle to obtain medication and health care, lose concerning amounts of weight because of a lack of food, and live in fear of private security guards known to use force to put down disturbances. The ceilings in the windowless tents leak when it rains and they only see sunlight during brief outings once or twice a week to a cramped recreation yard.
In an email, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson who did not provide their name rejected claims of subprime conditions, saying Camp East Montana detainees receive food, water and medical treatment in a facility that is regularly cleaned.
Detainee says guards bet on suicide
Like other detainees, Ramsingh said that between cleanings the rooms, restrooms and showers were often filthy and infested with insects. He said detainees stole others’ food because everyone was hungry due to the small and sometimes inedible meals, which led to fights, and the conditions took a toll on his mental health.
At one point he said he overheard a security guard talking about bets made among the staff over which detainee would be next to die by suicide. The guard said he had paid $500 into a pool, with the total pot riding on the outcome. The talk was particularly jarring, he said, because he had contemplated suicide himself.
Ramsingh said he heard of the betting pool after Jan. 3, when ICE said security guards responded after a 55-year-old Cuban man tried to harm himself and then used handcuffs and force to restrain him. A medical examiner ruled that Geraldo Lunas Campos’s death was a homicide caused by asphyxia.
On Jan. 14, staff reported that a 36-year-old Nicaraguan man died by suicide days after he was detained while working in Minnesota.
In addition to those cases, detainees attempted to harm themselves while expressing suicidal ideations on at least six other occasions that resulted in 911 calls, according to records from the City of El Paso obtained under the Texas public information law.
Ramsingh was a legal permanent resident brought to the U.S. at age 5, when his Dutch mom married a U.S. service member. He married a U.S. citizen in 2015.
But at the age of 45, immigration authorities detained him at Chicago O’Hare airport in September after he flew home from a trip to visit family in the Netherlands. They cited a drug conviction from when he was 16 years old, for which he served prison time decades ago. He was among the first detainees sent to Camp East Montana.
‘It’s really mentally draining’
Other medical emergencies included seizures, chest and heart problems, according to AP’s review of 130 calls made after the camp’s opening in mid-August through Jan. 20.
“It’s not easy in here, psychologically,” said detainee Roland Kusi, 31, who said he fled Cameroon in 2022 to escape political violence. “You just keep thinking, like all the time, you’re thinking and thinking for a solution. … It’s really mentally draining.”
Immigration authorities arrested him in Chicago in September at an appointment with his wife, a member of the Army National Guard, to register their marriage in pursuit of legal residency for him. He was shipped quickly to El Paso.
A Cuban immigrant in his 50s told the AP he requested to receive his medication for diabetes, high blood pressure and an enlarged prostate during a six-week detention at Camp East Montana but it never arrived. He spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
Desperate, the man said he once refused to leave living quarters when a cleaning crew came. An immigration official offered him Ibuprofen, and urged him to consider leaving for another country.
“He says to me, ‘Look, there are a lot of detainees, we don’t have enough for everyone,’” he said. “The man from ICE says to me, ’OK, why don’t you decide it’s better to leave? Leave for Mexico, go to Cuba. There you can have your medicine, have your things.’”
Fearing death, the man agreed to self-deport to Mexico to Ciudad Juárez — across the international border from his wife and their 11-year-old son in El Paso.
Injured detainees range from teenagers to retirees
The detainees, mostly male, come from all over the world. Some have lived in the U.S. for decades.
The camp is intended for short-term stays before detainees are transferred or deported. The average stay there is only nine days, according to ICE data, but some detainees have been kept for months amid court cases or logistical issues related to deportation. Ramsingh said he got stuck there for weeks after his deportation was ordered because ICE lost his Dutch passport. His personal belongings, including gold jewelry, also went missing.
Advocates for detainees and some members of Congress have called for the camp’s closure, citing inhumane conditions.
“This facility should not be operational. It feels like this contractor is reinventing the wheel, and people are losing their lives in their experiment,” said Escobar, a Democrat from El Paso who has toured the camp several times.
She said the facility had temporarily cut its population below 1,900 when she visited last month after cases of the measles and tuberculosis were reported.
On one visit, a female detainee showed Escobar a meager serving of scrambled eggs that was served still frozen in the middle. She learned that detainees protested after they had stopped receiving juice, fruit and milk with their meals.
Escobar also met with a detainee from Ecuador who said his arm had been broken during a violent arrest by immigration agents in Minnesota. Weeks later, he was still pleading for proper medical treatment and the congresswoman could still the fractured bones in his forearm poking up under the skin.
“I asked him, have you asked for help? And he said, ‘I ask every day, all day. And the only thing they give me is aspirin’,” she recalled.
A missing inspection report
The Washington Post reported in September that a required ICE inspection found conditions at the facility violated at least 60 federal standards for immigration detention, but that report never been released publicly.
The DHS spokesperson did not explain why but called claims in the Post story false. The spokesperson said ICE’s Office of Detention Oversight recently completed an inspection at Camp East Montana but that report also has not been released.
The camp was hastily constructed last summer after the administration awarded a contract now worth up to $1.3 billion to Acquisition Logistics LLC, a Virginia contractor that had previously not operated an ICE facility.
The company uses subcontractors at Camp East Montana, including security firm Akima Global Services and medical contractor Loyal Source.
Escobar called for an investigation into the contractors, saying they were not delivering the services paid for by taxpayers.
“People should be moved by the abject cruelty, but if they’re not, I hope they’re moved by the fraud and corruption,” she said.
Akima didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. Loyal Source declined comment.
Seizures, fights also reported on calls
Most of the 911 calls were made by the camp’s contract medical staff. At least 20 incidents were reported as seizures, including some that resulted in head trauma.
Some injuries stemmed from fights between detainees, including a man who said he had been kicked in the ear and battered in his ribs. Another man reported he could not move his left eye after he had been assaulted the day before.
A woman who was 12 weeks pregnant had not received any prenatal care prior to her arrival at Camp East Montana and was intense pain, 911 calls revealed. She was among a small number of emergencies involving women, who make up less than 10% of the camp’s population.
The calls also revealed some staff discord. A doctor is heard berating another employee for seeking to take a suicidal detainee back into the detention facility rather than to the emergency room, only to then figure out they had confused two different patients.
After one detainee attempted suicide while in an isolation room, a doctor could be heard speaking with a shaken colleague. A security supervisor assured him, the doctor said, that incidents “like this shouldn’t happen.”
Ed P says
Sherry,
Each and every story is in itself a tragedy. Each story is anecdotal.
But together they are not proof of malice or any MAGA conspiracy to abuse the detainees.
What’s your solution, back to individual 3 star hotel rooms, complete with room service, concierge medical care? Similar to properties that were almost destroyed in NYC?
If they are detained and will receive due process, where should they be housed? I agree it’s not a great system but why haven’t the opposition experts come up with something better? In the ideal world, every illegal would report to court and abide by their adjudication.
How do YOU accomplish that? If there aren’t any answers, continual vilification accomplishes exactly what? If used too often. It starts to resemble the little boy who cried wolf and morphs to Migrant Mythology.
Sherry says
Kristi and Corey. . . “sitting in a tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G “. . . Oh No. . . this can’t be true! What? Adultery in Maga world? No, Kristi said it was tabloid garbage!
Kristi is out, Corey is out! Oh wait. . . trump has already “created” another “cushy” job for Kristi. She’s still on “YOUR” taxpayer payroll! Chances are ole Corey ill come out just fine as well!
Maga, this is what you voted for, isn’t it?
Ray W. says
Reuters reports that a leaked What’sApp group text involving not just members of FIU’s Turning Point USA chapter, but also members of the Miami-Dade Republican Party, reveal a number of violent racist and anti-Semitic messaging.
Law enforcement officials are investigating.
William Benjaro, a chat participant, proposed beheading and crucifying Blacks, people whom he described with a racial slur.
Daniel Gonzalez, at the time a College Republican recruitment chair, shared his thoughts that it was okay to have sex with Jews, “[j]ust don’t marry them and procreate.”
The chair of Miami-Dade’s Republican Party, Kevin Cooper, condemned the messages; he has started the steps required to expel a member of the county Republican Party.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
There is a sickness upon the land. Americans are giving themselves permission to fantasize about savaging and killing Americans.
Ray W. says
CNBC reports that, unlike many Western carmakers that outsource numerous parts and components from outside parts makers, BYD produces some 80% of its parts and components in-house.
Compared to Tesla’s Model 3, BYD’s Seal model achieves $2,369 in savings per vehicle from its business model of “vertical integration.”
Make of this what you will.
Sherry says
Trump is accused of sexual abuse as noted in the Epstein files!!! I suppose Maga will call this a lie also. This copied directly from the partially redacted FBI file on the Justice department website:
s31E-NY-3O27571 Serial 312
-1 of 2-
FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Wmofenuy 10/22/2019
While previously scheduling the interview with SA ,
telephonically advised she recently, “started working with” attorneys
II stated she wanted to be upfront with the agents
regarding her pending civil case in the event the agents determined a
conflict of interest could occur.
During the interview, II did not seek advice of counsel, and none were
present.
Prior to being asked any questions regarding the case, the agents asked
whether they could audio record the interview. II advised she was not
comfortable being recorded at that time. II requested agents explain to her
the goal and parameters of the fourth interview. She indicated she was
aware that because she was victimized several years prior, the statutes of
limitation of any viable federal violation may have run. She asked agents,
“what’s the point?” The agents explained that all victims of crime should
have the opportunity to tell their story; they wanted to provide her with
that opportunity should she choose to accept. The agents also explained why
they wished to keep the fourth interview focused on abuse • endured at the
hands of individuals associated with JEFFREY EPSTEIN. II previously
mentioned she had sexual contact with (current U.S. President) DONALD TRUMP
while she was a minor. She previously explained the contact was facilitated
through her association with EPSTEIN. • was asked whether she felt
Immigationm 10/16/2019 at
Ne u 31E—NY-3027571
United States (In Person)
Sherry says
This from the Politico article on the trump accuser’s interviews in the Epstein files:
Justice Department publishes documents with sexual assault allegations against Trump
The department shared FBI documents outlining allegations involving Trump.
The Justice Department posted a trio of FBI interviews with a woman who alleged President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a young teenager after she was introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein.
The woman’s central allegation, according to FBI summaries of her interviews with investigators, known as FBI 302s, is that Trump hit her after she bit his penis when he attempted to force her to perform oral sex.
The three files come as Democrats are investigating whether the department purposefully withheld materials that included sexual assault allegations against Trump.
In the files, dated between August and October 2019, the woman, whose name is redacted, alleges that when she was between 13 and 15 years old, Epstein took her to either New York or New Jersey, where, “in a very tall building with huge rooms,” he introduced her to Trump. Trump, she said, “didn’t like that I was a boy-girl,” which the interview notes interpreted to mean tomboy.
The woman said other people were present, but she couldn’t recall who. Trump asked them to leave the room, then said “something to the effect of, ‘Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,’” according to the interview notes. Trump then unzipped his pants and put her head “down to his penis,” she recalled in the interview. She said she “bit the shit out of it.” In response, she said he pulled her hair and punched her on the side of her head.
“Get this little bitch the hell out of here,” the woman recalled him saying. At that point, she said, people reentered the room. The FBI interviews don’t contain information about how the incident ended or how the woman exited the encounter.
In one of the interviews, the woman disclosed that she had begun working with attorneys and “wanted to be upfront” about “her pending civil case in the event the agents determined a conflict of interest could occur.”
The woman said she or people close to her received a series of threatening phone calls, one of which included a message left on the phone of a co-worker but intended for her. She told the FBI she believed the calls were related to Epstein, and “stated under her breath that if it was not Epstein, maybe it was the ‘other one.’” When agents pressed her on who she meant, she said Trump, according to the interview notes.
In the final interview, agents asked her again about her allegations concerning Trump, noting in the document he was the “current U.S. president.” The woman, according to the interview summary, asked “what the point would be of providing the information at this point in her life when there was a strong possibility nothing could be done about it.”
Trump has faced allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct before, including accusations from multiple women who came forward during the 2016 presidential campaign.
In 2023, he was found liable by a federal jury for having sexually abused and defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll after Carroll claimed Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then denied her account of rape, calling her a liar. Trump has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the $5 million judgment the jury awarded Carroll.
Carroll also won a $83.3 million judgment in 2024 after a separate jury found Trump defamed her with an additional set of remarks about the same claims.
The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has been investigating whether the Epstein-related documents were improperly withheld from public view.
“For the last few weeks, Oversight Democrats have been investigating the FBI’s handling of allegations from 2019 of sexual assault on a minor made against President Donald Trump by a survivor,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the committee, said in a statement last week.
“Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes,” he added.
Of course the article includes denials of wrongdoing and defamation of the victim from the trump administration.
Sherry says
Here’s a link to the FBI file:
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2012/EFTA02858491.pdf