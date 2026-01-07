The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Flagler County’s Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.
The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.
The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.
The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.
Notably: I was reading Tennessee Williams’s “Milk Train” play over the weekend when Mrs. Goforth in a throwaway line mentions singing “From Greenland’s Icy Mountains,” the hymn that once was as popular in McKinley’s America as his genocide in the Philippines, but not so much for a few decades. I am expecting a revival, and not just because of Ubu Roi’s eyes on Greenland, but because of lines like this: “The heathen, in his blindness,/Bows down to wood and stone” and “Can we, whose souls are lighted/With wisdom from on high;/Can we to men benighted/The lamp of life deny?” Ubu Roi is changing the names of seas and memorial building. Isn’t it a matter of time before he adopts a new maga anthem as the nation’s? Here’s it is in full:
From India’s coral strand,
Where Afric’s sunny fountains
Roll down their golden sand;
From many an ancient river,
From many a palmy plain,
They call us to deliver
Their land from error’s chain.
Blow soft on Ceylon’s isle;
Though every prospect pleases,
And only man is vile;
In vain with lavish kindness
The gifts of God are strown;
The heathen, in his blindness,
Bows down to wood and stone.
With wisdom from on high;
Can we to men benighted
The lamp of life deny?
Salvation! O salvation!
The joyful sound proclaim,
Till each remotest nation
Has learned Messiah’s name.
And you, ye waters, roll,
Till, like a sea of glory,
It spreads from pole to pole;
Till o’er our ransomed nature,
The Lamb for sinners slain,
Redeemer, King, Creator,
In bliss returns to reign.
Now this: Too bad they had to slander Bach’s name.
January 2026
Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board Meeting
Separation Chat: Open Discussion
Flagler Beach Library Book Club
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Flagler County Republican Club Meeting
Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
Palm Coast Democratic Club Meeting
Flagler Beach City Commission Meeting
Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series
The consolations I enjoy in my delightful retreat and in the honor of your letters are strong enough to help me bear even greater suffering. I endure my pain very patiently; and although the pain is sometimes long and intense, I am far from considering myself unhappy. It’s not that I’m a Stoic; on the contrary, it’s because I’m very much an Epicurean, because I believe pain is an evil and pleasure a good, and that, all things considered, I find infinitely more sweetness than bitterness in this life.
–From a Voltaire letter to Frederick the Great, May 20, 1738.
