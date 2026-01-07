The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Notably: I was reading Tennessee Williams’s “Milk Train” play over the weekend when Mrs. Goforth in a throwaway line mentions singing “From Greenland’s Icy Mountains,” the hymn that once was as popular in McKinley’s America as his genocide in the Philippines, but not so much for a few decades. I am expecting a revival, and not just because of Ubu Roi’s eyes on Greenland, but because of lines like this: “The heathen, in his blindness,/Bows down to wood and stone” and “Can we, whose souls are lighted/With wisdom from on high;/Can we to men benighted/The lamp of life deny?” Ubu Roi is changing the names of seas and memorial building. Isn’t it a matter of time before he adopts a new maga anthem as the nation’s? Here’s it is in full: From Greenland’s icy mountains,

From India’s coral strand,

Where Afric’s sunny fountains

Roll down their golden sand;

From many an ancient river,

From many a palmy plain,

They call us to deliver

Their land from error’s chain. What though the spicy breezes

Blow soft on Ceylon’s isle;

Though every prospect pleases,

And only man is vile;

In vain with lavish kindness

The gifts of God are strown;

The heathen, in his blindness,

Bows down to wood and stone. Can we, whose souls are lighted

With wisdom from on high;

Can we to men benighted

The lamp of life deny?

Salvation! O salvation!

The joyful sound proclaim,

Till each remotest nation

Has learned Messiah’s name. Waft, waft, ye winds, His story;

And you, ye waters, roll,

Till, like a sea of glory,

It spreads from pole to pole;

Till o’er our ransomed nature,

The Lamb for sinners slain,

Redeemer, King, Creator,

In bliss returns to reign. Then I returned to Mrs. Goforth: “A witch and a bitch always dress up for each other, because otherwise the witch would upstage the bitch, or the bitch would upstage the witch, and the result would be havoc.”

Now this: Too bad they had to slander Bach’s name.





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



