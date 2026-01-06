The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Notably: January 6 anyone? But first: Albert Beveridge (1862-1927) was a historian and U.S. Senator from Indiana. “We are a conquering race,” he had said. “We must obey our blood and occupy new markets and if necessary new lands. […] In the Almighty’s infinite plan … debased civilizations and decaying races” were to disappear “before the higher civilization of the nobler and more virile types of man.” It is why the map below is so colorfully American, as opposed to just Latin and Central American. From Statista: “The United States’ intervention in Venezuela is hardly the first in the region’s history. As the following chart illustrates, several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have experienced direct U.S. involvement, though to varying degrees. Among these are Mexico, which was invaded in 1846 during the Mexican-American war following the U.S. annexation of Texas. Panama was invaded in 1989, when Washington sought to depose the country’s de facto ruler, General Manuel Noriega. Cuba was invaded and occupied by U.S. forces in 1898, during the Spanish-American War and later became the site of the failed U.S.-backed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961. Elsewhere, U.S. involvement took different forms. In Guatemala, the CIA orchestrated Operation PBSuccess in 1954, a covert coup that overthrew the democratically elected President Jacobo Árbenz. In Chile, the United States supported the military coup that deposed President Salvador Allende in 1973. Other countries experienced more indirect forms of involvement. During the 1970s, the U.S. supported Operation Condor, a regional campaign of coordinated political repression carried out across Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay with Brazil, Peru and Ecuador joining later. Many of the areas shown in blue on this map are not sovereign states, but rather territories and dependencies of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and France.”

Now this: (It cuts off, but worth the two minutes.)





