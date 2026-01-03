The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 3, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 55. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Notably: Yesterday’s announcement by our Ubu Roi president that he was “locked and loaded” to bomb Iran if Iranian protesters were killed–as Ubu’s ICE goons and their local police collaborators rain shrapnel from iron curtains on American protesters–or the overnight attack on Venezuela and dog-wagging kidnapping of its president brought to mind this line from a Molière play (Monsieur de Pourceaugnac): “What the hell is this? Are the people in this country insane? I’ve never seen anything like it, and I don’t understand it at all.”
January 2026
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Flagler Beach All Stars Beach Clean-Up
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
Florida: A History in Pictures, a Palm Coast Historical Society Speaker Series Lecture
Al-Anon Family Groups
The change of temper that came over American society with the loss of the Loyalists, was immense and far-reaching. For the first time the middle class was free to create a civilization after its own ideals. In rising to leadership it brought another spirit into every phase of life. Dignity and culture henceforth were to count for less and assertiveness for more. Ways became less leisurely, the social temper less urbane. The charm of the older aristocracy disappeared along with its indisputable evils. Although a few of the older wits like Mather Byles lingered on bitterly, and others like Gouverneur Morris accepted the situation philosophically, they belonged to the past. A franker evaluation of success in terms of money began to obscure the older personal and family distinction. New men brought new ways and a vulgar clamor of politics went hand in hand with business expansion. The demagogue and the speculator discovered a fruitful field for their activities. The new capitalism lay on the horizon of republican America, and the middle class was eager to hasten its development. But a new economic order required a new political state. and as a necessary preliminary, the spirit of nationalism began that slow encroachment upon local frontiers which was to modify profoundly the common psychology. Americanism superseded colonialism, and with the new loyalty there developed a conception of federal sovereignty, overriding all local authorities, checking the movement of particularism, binding the separate commonwealths in a consolidating union. This marked the turning point in American development; the checking of the long movement of decentralization and the beginning of a counter movement of centralization-the most revolutionary change in three hundred years of American experience. The history of the rise of the coercive state in America, with the ultimate arrest of all centrifugal tendencies, was implicit in that momentous counter movement.”
–From Vernon Louis Parrington’s Main Currrents in American Thought (1927).
