The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 3, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 55. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Notably: Yesterday’s announcement by our Ubu Roi president that he was “locked and loaded” to bomb Iran if Iranian protesters were killed–as Ubu’s ICE goons and their local police collaborators rain shrapnel from iron curtains on American protesters–or the overnight attack on Venezuela and dog-wagging kidnapping of its president brought to mind this line from a Molière play (Monsieur de Pourceaugnac): “What the hell is this? Are the people in this country insane? I’ve never seen anything like it, and I don’t understand it at all.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



