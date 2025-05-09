The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 9, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Guests today include Rep. Sam Greco, Tourism Director Amy Lucasik, County Commissioner Kim Carney, and Ed Danko. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

RockabillieWillie At City Repertory Theatre: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. Get ready for Shakespeare like you’ve never heard—or seen—before! RockabillieWillie mashes up scenes from The Taming of the Shrew, Romeo & Juliet, and Henry V with a jukebox of rockabilly hits. Musical numbers like “Willie and the Hand Jive,” “Love and Marriage,” and Buddy Holly’s “Oh Boy” are reimagined to playfully clash and complement Shakespearean drama. Adapted by John Sbordone, RockabillieWillie is dedicated to the proposition that “All’s well that ends.” Don’t miss this fun, fast-paced ride through the Bard’s greatest hits! See Rick de Yampert’s preview: “City Repertory Theatre Untames Shakespeare, Doo-Wop and R&B with “RockabillieWillie.”

Murder at Shivering Timbers Murder Mystery Dinner Show Fundraiser, 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Step into a world of mystery, laughter, and adventure with our captivating murder mystery play, Murder at Shivering Timbers! Hosted as a fundraiser, this enchanting evening promises not only thrilling entertainment but also an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our local foster and displaced children. Tickets are $55 to $60. Book here.





Readings: Ben Rhodes used to be one of Obama’s speechwriters and deputy national security adviser. He never invited reporters of his group chats, though he’s not been known as a great friend of the press, for which he has more contempt than respect (in most cases he’s right: the American press is a gutter-grade bazaar with occasional gems). The opening lines of a recent Rhodes column in the Times sum up the catastrophic decomposition the republic is going through: “In 1941, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt marshaled support for the fight against fascism, his chief antagonists were isolationists at home. “What I seek to convey,” he said at the beginning of an address to Congress, “is the historic truth that the United States as a nation has at all times maintained clear, definite opposition to any attempt to lock us in behind an ancient Chinese wall while the procession of civilization went past.” Roosevelt prevailed, and that victory expanded America’s relationship with the world in ways that remade both. Eighty-four years later, President Trump is systematically severing America from the globe. This is not simply a shift in foreign policy. It is a divorce so comprehensive that it makes Britain’s exit from the European Union look modest by comparison. Consider the breadth of this effort. Allies have been treated like adversaries. The United States has withdrawn from international agreements on fundamental issues like health and climate change. A nation of immigrants now deports people without due process, bans refugees and is trying to end birthright citizenship. Mr. Trump’s tariffs have upended the system of international trade, throwing up new barriers to doing business with every country on Earth. Foreign assistance has largely been terminated. So has support for democracy abroad. Research cuts have rolled back global scientific research and cooperation. The State Department is downsizing. Exchange programs are on the chopping block. Global research institutions like the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Wilson Center have been effectively shut down. And, of course, the United States is building a wall along its southern border. Other countries are under no obligation to help a 78-year-old American president fulfill a fanciful vision of making America great again. Already a Gaza cease-fire has unraveled, Russia continues its war on Ukraine, Europe is turning away from America, Canadians are boycotting our goods, and a Chinese Communist Party that endured the Great Famine and the Cultural Revolution seems prepared to weather a few years of tariffs. Travel to the United States is down 12 percent compared with last March, as tourists recoil from America’s authoritarian turn.” For all that, it seems we’re only at the beginning.

Now this: Mark Lilla with David Brooks on Ignorance and Bliss:













