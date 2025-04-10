The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 10, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Show and Sale: The Flagler County Fair and Youth Show presents the 4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Showmanship competitions and auction. Monday April 7 @ 6 pm Pullet and Rabbit Competition Wednesday April 9 at 6 p.m., Steer, Heifer and Goat Competition. Thursday April 10 at 6 p.m., Swine Competition. Friday April 11 at 6 p.m., Livestock Auction.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series scheduled for tonight was cancelled.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information. The club holds a recap meeting at 6:15 p.m.

‘Sense and Sensibility’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with a Tuesday, April 15 performance at 7:30 p.m. Oh the story of the impoverished Dashwood family! Based on Jane Austen’s novel, this play follows Elinor and Marianne who become destitute upon the death of their father, who leaves his estate to their half-brother, John. Due to his wife’s interference, they must survive on a meager allowance.







Notably: The following editorial ran in The New York Times–one of about 20 that day, and one of the less prominent–on page 4, on December 1, 1894: “‘The only tariff that I have ever advocated in the past,’ said Gov. McKinley in Ohio just before the recent election, ‘is a tariff that will compensate for the differences between wages in the United States and abroad.’ He knows that the tariff recently enacted by the Democratic Party compensates for this difference, and that almost every duty imposed by it largely exceeds the difference in wages cost of the product. The tariff which he advocated four years ago provided duties that in many instances were four or five times this difference and exceeded the entire labor cost of the product. We recall that the leading organ of his party pointed out in 1890 that the duties in one of the most important schedules were twenty times the difference in wages cost. Gov. McKinley is not more sincere and truthful in this assertion than Senator Sherman was when he said that ‘no duty should be levied for protection that is not needed for revenue,’ and then pointed to the McKinley tariff, with its long list of prohibitory rates, as the ideal and perfect example of tariff legislation.” And you thought time machines did not exist. —P.T.

