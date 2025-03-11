The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 71. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The discussion is focused on the new comprehensive plan. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board holds a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. in Training Room 3 at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to discuss the board’s bylaws. That meeting is open to the public. The board meets in a closed session at noon to discuss collective bargaining. The board meets again at 3 p.m. in an agenda workshop.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Notably: One day in 1910, in London, The New York Times reported the next day the following, at the top of Page 1 (this is the full article): “Gen. Booth of the Salvation Army has taken upon his shoulders the mantle of those sad prophets who from time to time have predicted the imminent dissolution of the world because of its wickedness. Addressing a meeting to-night, he said: “We have a world setting God Almighty at naught and rushing forward reckless of His wishes and threatenings as to their fate. Notwithstanding all that has been done in years gone by, men and women still pursue their wickedness to-day in all the nations of the earth. Not only one nation, but all nations, seem banded together as one great people of rebellion, transgression, and wickedness until some think–I believe a considerable degree of probability–that we may be approaching rapidly the end of all things, with similar results but far surpassing in magnitude as anything that has gone before: that all things may be wound up, but that instead of there being a deluge of water sweeping the world and its inhabitants there will be destruction by fire.” Now where have we heard that recently? —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



