The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Today at a Glance:

Municipal Elections in Flagler Beach and Bunnell, polls open at 7 a.m., close at 7 p.m. Two incumbents and a third candidate are running for two seats in Flagler Beach. Five candidates are running for two open seats in Bunnell. Flagler Beach voters may cast ballots at Flagler Beach City Hall, 105 S. 2nd Street. Bunnell voters may cast ballots at the G.W. Carver Center Gym, 201 E. Drain Street, Bunnell. See sample ballots and additional information on the two elections at the Supervisor of Elections’ web page here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Rally in support of Ukraine, 5 to 6 p.m. simultaneously at two locations: Island Walk on Palm Coast Parkway, and on State Road 100 along the Target shopping center. The rally is organized by local Democrats.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.







Notably: Our sad, annual notice from Statista: “Global freedom declined for the 19th consecutive year in 2024, according to the Global Freedom Index by democratic watchdog organization Freedom House, released Wednesday. Analysts found that 60 countries have experienced a deterioration in their political and civil liberties since 2023, while 34 saw improvements. El Salvador, Haiti, Kuwait and Tunisia saw their scores drop the furthest compared to last year, while Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Syria saw the biggest gains. In a major year for elections, violence affected 27 of the 66 countries and territories studied in the report where ballots were held last year, including attacks on candidates. In Mexico and South Africa, such assaults were largely at the hands of criminal groups seeking to gain political influence and control of territory. In countries such as France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States, extremism or partisan stances drove attacks on individuals running for office. India has seen a decline of 15 points in the past decade. Between 2023 and 2024 it slid three points and was placed in the category of “partly free”. Meanwhile, Indian Kashmir saw an increase of 12 points year on year due largely to its return of elections, lifting it from the “not free” group to the “partly free” group. Freedoms and security also continued to be hampered by ongoing armed conflicts. Freedom House notes how civil wars, clashes between states, and fighting that involved non-state armed groups have hit local civilian populations in places around the world and have had a negative ripple effect, including fuelling the spread of illicit trades. The Freedom in the World Index is an index compiled annually by the U.S. NGO Freedom House, which evaluates civil and political freedom in states and territories around the world. The methodology is based on the Declaration of Human Rights as proclaimed by the United Nations (UN) in 1948 and is intended to assess the political rights and civil liberties of individuals rather than governments.”

