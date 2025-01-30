The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 30, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

‘Crimes of the Heart’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25. Book here. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”





Babylonian Craptivity Day 10: It was unintentional, and at first I didn’t get the coincidental cleverness, the perfection of it. I had just liked the cartoon in last weekend’s Le Temps, the Swiss newspaper and its cartoonist’s sum-up of our dear felon’s executive order on gender. It helps to remember this irony: Unlike American, there are two ways to refer to Americans in French: males are Americains and females are Americaines (I haven’t kept up with Left Bank jargon enough to know how LGBTQ Americans and French and Brits are spelled, but no doubt language has evolved enough for it). So you get the joke without translation. The paper on page 30 had a review of the first novel by Laure Federiconi, a 30-year-old Swiss, La vie juste (which would translate to what? The Just Life? The Correct Life? Something around there.) The novel’s opening lines: “I am naked and eating guacamole. I am lying down in a corner of shade, staring at the workers who are busy in the small park opposite. I don’t care what they look at. My neighbors must be getting tired of me walking back and forth naked to the kettle to get tea. I am not showing off–I am just dissociating.” That’s Laure Federiconi on the front page, above left, dressed, looming above Trump. It’s about right: we are all disassociating. We haven;t gotten the heart yet to get naked. —P.T.

