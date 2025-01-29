The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Free hearing and vision screenings for children will be available and coordinated by the Early Learning Coalition. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected].



Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Notably: On Jan. 15, 1973, the New York Times reported that the average cost of a day in an American hospital–“total expenses”–had “risen” to $105.30. It had been $40 in 1965, and $15 in 1950. The 1973 rise was double what was allowed under Nixon’s price controls. The figure included the room charge, nursing costs, labs, food–and represented only the cost for community hospitals. Memorial Hospital in new York City, for example, was at $212 a day. Imagine that. In inflation-adjusted dollars, the $105 figure would be $777 in today’s dollars, and the $212 figure would be $1,570. In 2022, apparently the latest-available figures, Kaiser Health News calculated that the average cost of a day’s stay in an American hospital was $3,025–$2,826 in Florida, $4,337 in California, $1,761 in Wyoming. Those are the most expensive rates in the western world. We spend $12,197 per capita per year on health care in this country, 3.8 times the OECD average of $4,715. But life expectancy in the United States ranks near the bottom of the developed and developing world, at 76.4, almost four years below the OECD average. Other health rankings are too depressing to note. Luigi Mangione did not sponsor this item. —P.T.

