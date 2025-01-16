The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 16, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Areas of frost Lows in the mid 30s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, starting at 5 p.m. with a CRA meeting, then at 6 p.m. with the regular meeting, in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

‘Exit Laughing,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431., 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets: $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15. Three southern ladies “borrow” the ashes of their beloved bridge partner from the funeral home for one of the wildest nights with a police raid and a male stripper, discovering all the fun life can bring.





Notably: That day (Jan. 14, 1973) the New York Times put above the fold the Miami Dolphins’ completion of a perfect season, a story about the rising opposition to the Equal Rights Amendment (didn’t Florida play a key role in preventing the amendment from ratification?), and in lead, a story on Nixon sending Haig, our own Netanyahu-class submarine at the time, to Saigon to talk about a cease-fire. Nothing about Elvis’s Aloha from Hawaii concert, which took place at 1 a.m. Honolulu time and was broadcast live to 40 countries in Europe and the Far East, but not to the United States. Possibly more than a billion people watched. It was his first television appearance since 1968. The Times wrote about it only in April 1973, when NBC broadcast the “special” in prime time. John J. O’Connor’s piece was barely a review. He made no mention of a single song. He did not attempt to evaluate the quality of the concert. He just summarized the meaning of Elvis, and this: “About 30 minutes of last night’s special consisted of material taped outside the concert. For the most part, this consisted of Elvis singing in one corner of the screen, surrounded by travelogue scenes of Hawaii. The executive producers were Elvis Presley and R.C.A. Record Tours. Elvis records for R.C.A. Records, which is owned by the RCA Corporation, which is the parent of N.B.C., which needs no further comment.” Drug-savvy eyes aside, no one could tell that Elvis was swimming in narcotics. He had four years to live. —P.T.

