The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.







Notably: Sydney Shlenker? I saw this name I’d never seen before in an essay on Elvis, in a reference to the Memphis Pyramid–not one in Egypt, but in Memphis, Tennessee. He owned sports teams and was a sort of event promoter, then he moved to Memphis and built a pyramid there until he went bankrupt. The pyramid is still there, its own arena, though it’s had a checkered history. It seems to be used as a sports shop these days, a fitting fate for a useless structure with too grim a history to celebrate: too many slaves perished building these things, if maybe not in Tennessee, at least not the Tennessee of 1990. The “Egyptian tomb was a kind of life insurance, an investment in peace of mind,” H.W. Janson writes in his tomb-like History of Art (in art history, give me Gombrich over Janson any day). Peace of mind for whom? Six mummies and a half, while six million poor souls baked outside. These Egyptian pyramids are the perfect monument to the disconnect between rationalism and superstition, the sort of rationalism that allowed the Egyptians to build mathematically perfect pyramids yet didn’t keep them from holding the most idiotic superstitions, so I suppose pyramids have their place in the heart of Dixie. In Memphis, Graceland is still a worthier place. And would I say the same thing about I.M. Pei’s sumptuous little pyramid at the Louvre? That’s what you’re seeing above this paragraph, and at my Luka’s touch below it. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



