The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 2, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Today at a Glance:

Joint Workshop on Reserve at Haw Creek: The Bunnell Coty Commission and its Planning Board hold a joint workshop on the pending rezoning application by Reserve at Haw Creek, the 8,000-home proposed development west and south of the city. The 6 p.m. meeting is at the main meeting room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

See:

Notably: In the final weeks of a year cartoonists who contribute to the two syndicates I use for the Daily Briefing produce those inevitable drawings of the old man as the dying year and the little baby as the new, of the old man as worn and grizzled and glad to be going, of the baby as innocence and pinkness, of the old year as a horror and the new one as the hapless rookie, of the old year as what we’re all happy to be rid of, as if the new would be any different. Those same cartoons have been reappearing in one variation or another for as long as I can remember. But was 1977 or 1957 better? And better for who? Golden ageism is tiresome. This “propensity of mankind to exalt the past, and to depreciate the present,” in Gibbon’s words (“that enormous stratum of the middle class that is distinguished by its ability to recall better times,” in John Cheever’s words), also relies on a propensity to make mush (myth would be too lofty) of history. Isn’t the entirety of the maga mystique built on recovering better days? Solzhenitsyn was the first maga type, make Russia great again. To him, the Tsars were the great ones. Imagine that. He even called their era “golden days” in his Gulag Archipelago. It gets even worse when the Tipper Gores and Bill Bennetts and Dan Quayles of the world (remember that potato head?) start talking about the decline of the family, as if child abuse, wife beating and child abandonment were inventiones of the countercultural 1960s. There’s terrific irony in golden ageism. Voltaire bitched about his own century for 50 years. He wrote as if France peaked under Louis XIV the previous century, and here we are, our own American system built on the rays of the Enlightenment, though who would trade a single iPhone app for life in 1750 Paris (which even Voltaire had escaped: he was in exile from Paris from 1734, when he was last threatened with prison over his English Letters, which extolled England and the 17th century of John Locke, until his triumphant return as a cancerous walking dead in February 1778, a trip that took his life by the end of May, after his literal coronation with laurels on a stage with none other than Benjamin Franklin.) In 1816 William Bentley, the American Unitarian minister and journalist (he was what today is called a columnist, or a blogger) was complaining of how newspapers had devolved into pure entertainment, anticipating the complaints about the vast wasteland of television, and the vaster wasteland of the internet. Now those newspapers are fodder for doctoral theses, the way Twitter–or X–content will be in a few years, if it isn;t already at New College. But Frank Kafka was not wrong when he referred in one of his incomprehensible stories to “the gruesomeness of the living present.” This seer must have foreseen the 2024 election. You can’t dress that one up. It really was gruesome in so many ways, with Democrats helping too. So there’s good reason to bid this year farewell, but not as heartwarming a reason to look at the year ahead and think: hmmm. We won’t have to drink as much. To say happy new year may be too much, too glibly blind, though of course I wouldn’t wish anything less on you or me. But there is some kind of wonder about it–that we’re here, that It’s Still a Wonder Just Being Here, to quote the title of my friend Paige Dalporto’s poetry collection from 1990s West Virginia, and really, that’s not a small thing. Not just on December 31, which puts a deceptive accent on things, but all 365 days. No starting point, and let that end point remain the unalterable mystery it usually is.

—P.T.