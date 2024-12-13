The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 13, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Sen. Tom Leek and Sen. Randy Fine. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Fall Horticultural Workshops at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 6:30 p.m on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. on Fridays. Join master gardeners from the UF/IFAS Agricultural Extension Office for these workshops that cover a variety of horticultural topics. $10 a workshop.

Christmas in Bunnell: 5 to 9 p.m. at Joan B. King Park, 300 Citrus Street, Bunnell, a free night of holiday fun and cheer, with food trucks but no other vendors. Music, holiday themed activities, holiday obstacle course, crafts, games with prizes, Florida Snow, Free Smores, Christmas characters, the Grinch and of course SANTA and MRS. CLAUS. Parking: Shuttle service from the Government Service Building at 1769 E. Moody Blvd. OR parking at the lot on Old Moody Blvd; handicap parking first come, first serve at JB King Park.

Shop with a Cop: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s annual event is tonight as police officers from Flagler County and state law enforcement agencies will pick up 125 children from their homes and bring them to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Operations Center in Bunnell to play games and participate in other holiday activities. The children will then be escorted to Walmart Supercenter in Palm Coast in a police motorcade with lights and sirens to participate in a shopping trip. Each participating child will receive a $225 gift card, which will give them the opportunity to shop for themselves and their family members. After shopping, the event will end with a cookout featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, and holiday treats for the children.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

A Christmas Carol at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Adult $30, Senior $28, Student/Child $12; Groups of 8 or more, $25 per ticket. A $5 per ticket processing charge is added to all purchases. As the historic Athens Theatre does not have an elevator, the balcony is not accessible to anyone with a wheelchair or walker. Get ready to unwrap the true spirit of the holidays in an unforgettable experience with A Christmas Carol, a musical adorned with original enchanting melodies by the maestro Milton Granger and performed by a live band. This festive explosion of joy and redemption promises to transport you into the heart of Dickens’ timeless tale. With a live band providing the soul-stirring soundtrack, this production transforms into a captivating celebration of the season, weaving together the magic of music and the power of Dickens’ iconic story. Join the festivities as you embark on Scrooge’s transformative journey.

Notably: New Chopin? Not Kate. Frederick. This was a little bright shooting star of a surprise, a new Chopin waltz just discovered–and played by Lang Lang, the great pianist. From the Times: Sorting through a collection of memorabilia one day, Robinson McClellan, the music curator at the Morgan Library and Museum in Manhattan, came across something astonishing: a tiny scrap of paper with musical notes on it and the name Chopin written across the top. After he consulted with multiple scholars, it was determined that the manuscript was authentic. On today’s episode, Javier Hernández, a classical music reporter, tells the story of the discovery, and enlists one of the great interpreters of Chopin, the pianist Lang Lang, to play the score.” Here’s the podcast. I hope it’s accessible. If not, here’s Lang Lang playing older Chopin anyway. —P.T.

In Coming Days:



December 14: Palm Coast's Starlight Parade in Town Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in Central Park, this year capping off the city's 25th anniversary celebrations. This festive parade will be a celebration of community traditions, featuring numerous community partners. Enjoy a delightful evening with food, entertainment, and fun for all ages. Don’t miss this opportunity to come together and honor the vibrant spirit of Palm Coast. Be part of this magical event and celebrate our community in style! Santa will arrive on a Palm Coast Fire Engine! There will be food trucks, Letters to Santa station, face painting, and kids crafts.



The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

