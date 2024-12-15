The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 15, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

The Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m., presented by the Palm Coast Yacht Club. With scores of boats, the parade is set to maintain its record as Florida’s largest community boat parade. Reel Freedom,” a 46-foot Ocean Yacht Sportfish, will serve as the Parade’s lead boat. The vessel is owned and captained by Palm Coast resident Justin Wilmot and will carry the Grand Marshalls for the Parade including Sheriff Rick Staly, and Commissioner Randy Stapleford, Commissioner of the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND). FIND is providing a major grant to the Parade to support advertising. Honoree Megan Burton will also serve as a Grand Marshall. For the sixth year the event will be broadcast live by Flagler Broadcasting on KOOL-FM, 100.9. Sponsor for the live broadcast is The Palm Coast Marina.

A Christmas Carol at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Adult $30, Senior $28, Student/Child $12; Groups of 8 or more, $25 per ticket. A $5 per ticket processing charge is added to all purchases. As the historic Athens Theatre does not have an elevator, the balcony is not accessible to anyone with a wheelchair or walker. Get ready to unwrap the true spirit of the holidays in an unforgettable experience with A Christmas Carol, a musical adorned with original enchanting melodies by the maestro Milton Granger and performed by a live band. This festive explosion of joy and redemption promises to transport you into the heart of Dickens’ timeless tale. With a live band providing the soul-stirring soundtrack, this production transforms into a captivating celebration of the season, weaving together the magic of music and the power of Dickens’ iconic story. Join the festivities as you embark on Scrooge’s transformative journey.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

