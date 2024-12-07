The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, December 7, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Flagler Beach’s Holiday at the Beach Parade: It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. The Rotary Club is sponsoring the parade, which will occur on SRA1A and detours will be in place on SRA1A at North 10th Street and South 7th Street. Officers and Volunteers will be in place along the detour route to expedite traffic flow. If you have any questions about the traffic plan for this year’s “Holiday at the Beach” Parade, please contact Flagler Beach police at (386) 517-2024.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.









‘The Country Girl’ at City Repertory Theatre: CRT features “The Country Girl” by Clifford Odet as a staged reading at 7:30 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5, Friday Dec. 6 and Saturday Dec. 7, and at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. Odets’s play tells the story of Frank Elgin, a once-lauded actor who’s become mired in booze even as he’s hoping to return to his past glory, while his ever-faithful wife, Georgie, struggles to keep him from tumbling into an alcoholic abyss. CRT is staging some of its leading stars and veterans, including Director John Sbordone. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “Addiction v. Redemption in City Repertory Theatre’s Production of Clifford Odets’s ‘Country Girl‘”

The Kingdom Choir at the Fitz: Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. London’s The Kingdom Choir first attracted the world’s attention when they performed their show-stopping performance of Stand By Me in front of a world-wide television audience of over two billion at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. Since that infamous day the Choir’s infectious joy and spirit, matched only by their raw Gospel spiritual style, has taken them around the world including a debut North American tour in 2019 which took them to 29 cities including New York, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. $44 to $64.

A Christmas Carol at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Adult $30, Senior $28, Student/Child $12; Groups of 8 or more, $25 per ticket. A $5 per ticket processing charge is added to all purchases. As the historic Athens Theatre does not have an elevator, the balcony is not accessible to anyone with a wheelchair or walker. Get ready to unwrap the true spirit of the holidays in an unforgettable experience with A Christmas Carol, a musical adorned with original enchanting melodies by the maestro Milton Granger and performed by a live band. This festive explosion of joy and redemption promises to transport you into the heart of Dickens’ timeless tale. With a live band providing the soul-stirring soundtrack, this production transforms into a captivating celebration of the season, weaving together the magic of music and the power of Dickens’ iconic story. Join the festivities as you embark on Scrooge’s transformative journey.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Palm Coast Holiday Market: The City of Palm Coast invites residents to the Palm Coast Holiday Market from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at Town Center in Palm Coast. This special event, hosted in partnership with the Flagler County Rotary Club, is a highlight of the Fantasy Lights Festival, which runs nightly throughout December. The Palm Coast Holiday Market offers an exciting opportunity to shop from various local vendors, featuring unique gifts and treasures perfect for anyone on your holiday shopping list. Families attending the event can look forward to a range of festive activities, including:

Shopping: Discover unique offers and handcrafted items from our talented local vendors!

Food: Indulge in a variety of dishes from our lineup of local food trucks!

Fantasy Lights Festival: Stroll through 56 animated light displays synchronized to festive holiday music for a magical experience.

Santa’s Village: Explore charming elf houses and take a ride on Santa’s Merry Train (weather permitting).

Snow Nights: Experience Florida’s version of a winter wonderland during the event’s enchanting Snow Night at Santa’s Village.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.







Notably: It is not a small matter. True, Nixon in 1968 won with just 43 percent of the vote, just as Bill Clinton did in 1992, with third-party candidates both times taking solid shares of the popular vote but negligible electoral votes (none in Ross Pero’s case, though he won 19 percent of the popular vote: another reason the electoral college is illiterate). In 1968 Nixon barely beat Humphrey. Harry Truman won his 1948 bid by just 49.6 percent, with Strom Thurmond running a third-party bid and winning four states. Even the second time Clinton ran he won with just 49.2 percent, with Perot this time taking 8 percent. That made none of them less than legitimate. What makes Trump’s victory by less than 50 percent, now that the AP has officially downgraded him to 49.9, notable, is because of what Trump himself claimed: a mandate, a landslide, a wipeout. It was none of those things, and what matters even more in this case is that there was no third-party candidate to speak of (Jill Stein doesn’t count). The country was simply divided, with Kamala Harris falling short, if not by a Humphrey-like difference, then at least by the kind of difference that should remind Democrats–and Trump–that the ice under this presidency and GOP majority in Congress is very thin. With the GOP’s indifference to global warming (I am speaking metaphorically as much as literally), the ice will crack. Are Democrats ready to pick up the pieces, to take advantage of the fall and to offer something better? Obama was in 2008. Democrats today don’t appear to be as ready. There is more drift than direction. One other, entirely unrelated point: it’s December 7. Two thousand three hundred and ninety Americans were killed on this day in 1941 at Pearl Harbor. We very much commemorate 9/11, when 3,000 people were killed (not just Americans), but children will go to school today and likely not even hear the words “Pearl Harbor.” What is it about the simple remove of time that makes commemorations more trendy, more dependent on the times, the current generation, its short-attention span, than for commemorations for their innate sake? By necessity of course we can’t exactly commemorate every catastrophe in history. That’s all we’d be doing most days of the week. —P.T.

Now this:









