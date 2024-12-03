The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree, opens:The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.







Editorial Notebook: In Raven Rock, Garrett Graff’s 2017 book on the underground bunker the Pentagon built for itself at the Pennsylvania-Maryland border so it could keep fighting a nuclear war, Graff tells of the 2002 explosions Washington D.C. residents heard for two months, complained about for two months, and were told for two months that it was classified. National Security. The military was building an underground bunker for Dick Cheney at the vice president’s house. We know this now, as Graf reports, because Biden himself, when he became vice president, “gabbed that he’d found a bunker in his new house–a secure room hidden behind a hallway’s heavy steel door.” Biden always traded on his regular-Joe persona, which depended on manufacturing regular-Joe stupidity, which required passing off sensitive information as if he were sitting on a bar stool. He would not discipline himself. He liked the persona too much, even if it risked national security. Finding out about the bunker was nota big deal: it’s not actually a national security matter, especially not if a vice president’s security is at stake, and especially if that vice president was either Cheney or Biden. But Biden could be counted on to make garbage asides that could swing markets or elections. Pardoning his son is somewhere along that spectrum of garbage. It won’t affect markets or the war in Ukraine, but it may have ample enough implications that will ripple into larger consequences, now that he’s blessed Donald Trump’s serial pardoning of every criminal who’s greased his ways, himself included. The Biden pardon is not just a misjudgment. It’s just plain disgusting. His legacy might as well be a dust mite beneath a steel door at Raven Rock. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



