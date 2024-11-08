The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 8, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. Check the time in the sidebar or in this chart, which includes the full year’s meeting schedule (the pdf schedule does not include the dates and times of required Canvassing Board meetings which may be necessary due to a recount called locally or statewide.) The board is chaired by County Judge Andrea Totten. This Election Year’s board members are Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. The alternates are County Judge Melissa Distler and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien. March-April meetings are for the presidential preference primary, such as it is. See all legal notices from the Supervisor of Elections, including updated lists of those ineligible to vote, here.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today David welcomes Colleen Conklin, who will reflect on he 24 years as a School Board member, plus Carrie Baird and Cheryl Tristam of Flagler Cares. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Jake’s Women, By Neil Simon, at City Rep Theatre, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday, at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. $25 for adults, $15 for students. Dive into the intricate world of Neil Simon’s Jake’s Women, where writer Jake’s troubled marriage to Maggie intertwines with his vivid conversations with his deceased wife Julie, his daughter Molly, his sister Karen, and his psychiatrist Edith. This captivating performance is packed with laughs and emotional depth. See: “The Sex Wars Through Neil Simon’s Wit: City Rep Stages “Jake’s Women,” a Comedy in Dramatic Acts.”

The Gatlin Brothers at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m., 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets $64 to $74, book here. Larry, Steve, & Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than sixty-nine years. They have accrued a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold in California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album. For more than 69 years, the Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world from the Grand Ole’ Opry to Carnegie Hall. They have performed for the Grammy Awards, The American Music Awards, and the People’s Choice Awards. They appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee-Haw, Love Boat, the Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, the Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, the Barbara Mandrell Show and their own variety special on ABC just to name a few.

‘No Sex Please, We’re British,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nov. 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15. This riotous comic farce notched up a staggeringly successful sixteen-year run in the West End! Peter and Frances could reasonably expect to look forward to a calm, happy start to their married life together. Owing to an unfortunate mistake, however, they find themselves inundated with pornographic material from the “Scandinavian Import Company”. Senior bank officials, Peter’s snobbish mother, and a prim, respectable bank cashier become inextricably entangled in the rambunctious events that follow.











In Coming Days:















For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Another scene glimpsed during Election Day at the public library off Palm Coast Parkway. Really, what is there to say? —P.T.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

