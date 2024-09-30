The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 30, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Today is Circuit Judge Terence Perkin’s last day on the bench before his retirement.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.











Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Notably: The February 14, 1974 edition of The New York Times, page 7, carried the following article by Raymond Anderson, datelined Beirut: “Worried over possible reprisals by Israeli, Lebanese officials are raising anxious demands that an end be put, “once and for all,” to Palestinian commando shooting and raiding across the southern border into Israel. Voices have been raised in Parliament for a “disengagement” of Palestinians from the border zone and formal nullification of a 1969 accord that granted Palestinian commandos a base area on the slopes of the strategically situated Mount Hermon. In recent days, two Israelis have been killed in commando action near the Lebanese border and another was wounded. Yesterday, an Israeli town, Metulla, came under rocket and small‐arms fire from across Lebanon’s border. Israeli artillery fired into Lebanon in retaliation. The Lebanese fear a destructive Israeli incursion, in a pattern established over recent years, if the commando attacks are not halted.” February 1974: fifty years ago. Nothing has changed. Instead of the PLO, it’s Hezbollah. Same Israel. Same madness on both sides. In 1974, Lebanon was contending with one of its worst self-inflicted wounds in its still short history: that 1969 “accord” it signed in Cairo, enabling the PLO to have an armed presence in Lebanon. The Lebanese government soon realized its grave error. It had handed the Palestinians the guns with which to demolish Lebanon. They (the Palestinians) had nothing to lose, using Lebanon as a launching pad against Israel. It wasn’t their country that would get clobbered in retaliation. Finally the 1982 Israeli invasion, for all its murderous devastation (18,000 killed, mostly Lebanese, mostly civilians) got rid of the PLO. In came Hezbollah, born that very year out of the ashes, with this difference: Hezbollah is a Lebanese militia, made up of Lebanon’s southern Shiites, who have always been ignored by Beirut’s Maronite Christians and Sunni Muslims. Hezbollah claims it’s “resisting” Israel. But it’s not resisting shit when it it fires its missiles at Israel in solidarity with Gaza’s Palestinians. Gaza’s Palestinians are of course owed solidarity. But not at the expense of Lebanon. Hezbollah has reinvited Israeli devastation, not because it cares about Hamas or the Palestinians, but because it is Iran’s client. Read that line again from the Times article: “The Lebanese fear a destructive Israeli incursion, in a pattern established over recent years, if the commando attacks are not halted.” You could write it today, as Israel is poised to re-invade for the fifth time since 1978, if it hasn’t already. Robert Fisk summed it up well in 1990: “the abduction of Lebanon.) See the quote below. —P.T.

Now this: Israel’s 1978 invasion:









