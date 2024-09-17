The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Local Mitigation Strategy Meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E Moody Blvd Building 3, Bunnell, Training Room A. The Emergency Management staff is holding its multi-jurisdictional quarterly Local Mitigation Strategy public meeting to discuss grant funding, ongoing project progress and updates to Community Rating System program implementation efforts. Anybody interested in attending the meeting or wishing to learn more about mitigation is encouraged to attend. For meeting details/invite, please contact the County’s Emergency Management Office via e-mail or phone: [email protected] or 386-313-4200.

Palm Coast City Council Interviews of Candidates for Heighter Replacement, 1 p.m. at City Hall. The council will interview each of the applicants for appointment to the council seat Cathy Heighter resigned in August. The candidates will be interviewed individually, but in public, before the entire council. The council is expected to vote on the appointment on Oct. 1. See: “Palm Coast Council Will Appoint Heighter Replacement on Oct. 1, with Sept. 11 Deadline for Applicants.”

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

Celebrate Constitution Day With County Judge Andrea Totten, 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The special Constitution Day program features the Honorable Andrea K. Totten in the Doug Cisney Room. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore the significance of the United States Constitution and its impact on our lives today. Judge Totten will share her insights into the importance of upholding constitutional principles in our democracy. Engage in enlightening discussions, ask questions, and deepen your understanding of the Constitution’s role in shaping our nation’s history and future. Don’t miss this enlightening and educational event at the heart of our community’s civic engagement.









Flagler Beach City Commission Special Meeting on Veranda Bay Annexation: The City Commission meets in special session at 5:30 p.m. to consider its planning board’s recommendation regarding the proposed annexation of the Veranda Bay development along John Anderson Highway into the city.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Hammock Community Association meeting, 6:30 p.m., Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, with guests Steven Flanagan of Palm Coast Utilities and Assistant County Administrator Jorge Salinas who’ll will give an update on sewer in the Hammock. Doors open at 6 p.m. All welcome.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.









Sept. 16: NAACP Candidate Forum: The NAACP Flagler Branch hosts a candidate forum featuring local candidates in the Nov. 5 election for Palm Coast City Council, at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Readings: Is training for the Olympics, or simply to be a gymnast–a female gymnast: males have it easier–a form of child labor? Jean McNicol’s essay in the Aug. 15 London Review of Books (she’s the journal’s co-editor) would make you think so. I’d always (conveniently) thought that concentration-camp tactics for Olympic trainers was Chinese or Russian territory. Not so. Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of the Japanese women’s gymnastics team, was forced out of competition by her own federation a week before Paris for smoking and drinking, though her male counterparts do it all the time, no penalties, no questions asked. Mild, compared to the stories McNicol tells of the American camp when it was led by Béla and Márta Károlyi, the Romanian defectors to the United States who before then had trained Nadia Comăneci to her 1976 Olympic perfection in Montreal. They would go on to trail Mary Lou Retton and many others: “Regular training camps were held at the couple’s remote ranch in Texas, where parents weren’t allowed, absolute obedience was demanded, injuries were ignored and seen as a sign of mental weakness, bags were searched for contraband food and everyone was endlessly weighed. The team doctor, Larry Nassar, was popular because he gave out illicit sweets and sympathy. He also sexually abused almost all of the gymnasts, including the whole 2012 Olympic team and four out of five of the 2016 team.” Nassar is serving up to 170 years in prison actually not far from here: Wildwood, a bit northwest of Orlando. He was stabbed last year. He survived. Supposedly the Károlyi didn’t know what he was up to. But wasn’t what they did a form of child abuse? Isn’t the whole show of it a form of exploitation, especially in the United States, where girls’ ages were customarily flashed and their weight, until more recent restraint? There’s been some progress. McNicol ends: “You can be a gymnast and an adult. You can even have periods. But you can’t, it seems, have a cigarette or a drink. An act of solidarity makes one hope that the Japanese leadership might find it harder to impose such a ukase again. Its four remaining gymnasts, all teenagers, did a pose when they were being introduced before the team final. It was the one Shoko Miyata strikes at the end of her floor routine.” —P.T.

