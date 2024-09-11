The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Elks Lodge 2709 is holding its annual 911 ceremony at 8 a.m. at the lodge’s outdoor 9/11 Memorial at 53 Old kings Road, Palm Coast. The ceremony will consist of a parade, dignitary’s speeches and a wreath-laying ceremony. The general public is invited to have coffee and donuts prior to the ceremony. The Wednesday buffet that day will also be made available to the public after the ceremony for $15 per person. For further information please contact Heather Thompson of HT Production Company at [email protected].

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.











In Coming Days:





Sept. 16: NAACP Candidate Forum: The NAACP Flagler Branch hosts a candidate forum featuring local candidates in the Nov. 5 election for Palm Coast City Council, at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.



September 17: Celebrate Constitution Day With County Judge Andrea Totten, 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The special Constitution Day program features the Honorable Andrea K. Totten in the Doug Cisney Room. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore the significance of the United States Constitution and its impact on our lives today. Judge Totten will share her insights into the importance of upholding constitutional principles in our democracy. Engage in enlightening discussions, ask questions, and deepen your understanding of the Constitution's role in shaping our nation's history and future. Don't miss this enlightening and educational event at the heart of our community's civic engagement.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: J. Michael Luttig is not a mild conservative. He was considered a front-runner for a Supreme Court seat during the second Bush years until he resigned his seat on an appeals court and flew with Boeing as the company’s general counsel and one of its vice presidents. But if you want Central Casting to serve up a principled conservative, he’s it. His appearance at the Aspen Institute shows why, particularly his description of Mike Pence’s until-then little-known prevarications over whether to go to the Senate on Jan. 6, as Trump’s goons battering the Capitol. It was Pence’s son, it appears, in an accidental conversation, who convinced him to stop prevaricating–after Pence had decided not to go. Luttig tells the story almost at the halfway point of the interview. “Oh my God. America came within that much of a revolution, and we had never known that,” Luttig told his wife when he learned of Pence’s equivocations until the last minute. He doesn’t say this, which fits on this day: America had never come anywhere close to that much of a “revolution” that Sept. 11. It was a horrific day and an atrocity, but it was never a day that put the country or its institutions in question, and nothing those 19 nothings did came close to the undoing that Trump almost brought about. But here we are, less than two months from an election when he will pick up exactly where he left off on Jan. 6. No box cutter necessary. He’ll do it by the ballot box, with the electorate’s blessing. Luttig, incidentally, who retired from Boeing in 2019, has endorsed Harris. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



