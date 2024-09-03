The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Tyler Habdas is sentenced at 8:30 a.m. by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. A jury in a July trial found Habdas guilty on nine charges involving video voyeurism of his 12-year-old stepdaughter. He faces second and third degree felony charges that together add up to a maximum of 75 years in prison, though his scoresheet will place him at considerably below that number, while the judge retains discretion on the sentence. See: “Jury Finds Man Guilty on 9 Counts in Video Voyeurism of 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Her Bathroom.”

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:





Sept. 4: “An Evening with Shaun Tomson” 5 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach Street in Daytona Beach. World champion surfer, documentarian and best-selling author Shaun Tomson will be the keynote speaker. The event includes a showing of the classic 2008 surf film “Bustin’ Down the Door.” Tomson, whose book “The Code: The Power of ‘I Will’” explores faith, courage, creativity and determination, has become an in-demand motivational speaker. He will speak in advance of the film and will take part in a Q&A after the showing.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: The New York Post maintains a “complete collection of the best Donald Trump New York Post covers.” I don’t know how complete it is, since it starts in 1990. I recall in my high school and college years, when I commuted on the 7 and 6 lines, the Post would come out in the afternoon and Trump’s face would often be underfoot already, back when just about everyone on the train read something, a quarter read the Post in the evening commute, to the extent that it could be read before junking it on the train’s floor. Any Trump headline oozed with sleaze though Trump on the cover of the New York Post was always a tautology, the Post being the essence of sleaze. Long gone were the days when the paper Alexander Hamilton launched in 1801 had (to his Hoboken bloodied grief) was a liberal tabloid, starting in 1829 under William Cullen Bryant: it opposed the Bank of the United States but supported Andrew Jackson, the republic’s first Trumpian type. Then it opposed the other Andrew’s impeachment. By 1967 it was the only afternoon paper left in New York, but then came the Schiff family’s sale, in 1976, to Rupert Murdoch. That was the end of the Post as a newspaper, the beginning of the Post as a roll of sleaze, and the beginning of Rupert’s bromance with Donald Trump, not long afterward. Crime, sex, scandal, gore, no distinction between reporting and the conservative screeds on the editorial page. A natural home for Trump. But it always posted a loss. By 1988, Murdoch had lost $150 million (I’m getting all this from the Kenneth T. Jackson’s fabulous Encyclopedia of New York). He sold it to Peter Kalikow so he could have his Fox News TV empire, but only until 1993, when Murdoch bought it back. Here we are. Still Trump. Still sleaze. Still Murdoch. —P.T.

Now this:









