The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 16, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Father’s Day Barbecue Bash: noon to 4 p.m., Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 6500 Belle Terre Pkwy. It’s time to fire up the grill, enjoy some mouth-watering BBQ, and celebrate all the amazing dads out there. Bring your family and friends for a day filled with delicious food and great company. If you’re short on time, no worries-takeout is available so you can savor our delicious BBQ on the go. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Palm Coast United Methodist Church, supporting their wonderful community programs. Don’t miss out on this fantastic Father’s Day celebration. Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate. Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:





June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Editorial Notebook: A few days ago the Israeli army released a few of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and massacred a few hundred more Palestinians, mostly civilians, along the way. The press’ reflection of the two facts tells a story of its own. The Jerusalem Post, Israel’s Fox News, bannered the rescue with a bit of an insulting headline that qualifies “dozens of Palestinians killed” with “but numbers are disputed.” The picture is of a reunion between hostage and family. By whom? Haaretz, the left-wing Israeli daily (where you’ll find a much more vigorous debate about Palestinian-Israeli conflicts than anywhere in the American press, and brutal criticism of Israeli policy or the Israeli military without fear of being termed anti-Semitic) follows the same approach, bannering the rescue and the death of Israeli soldiers but citing the reported number of Palestinians killed (210) without qualifier, other than “Hamas’s health ministry,” itself now a dog whistle among those in Israel and the West who think anything reported by Hamas is subhuman (as if anything reported by the Israeli government or, worse, the genocidal Israeli military, were better). Arab News, the Saudi mouthpiece, reverses the order. It banners with “Israel Kills 210 in Gaza” and subheads “4 hostages rescued,” noting the killing of a few Israeli soldiers. The front-page picture is of a man carrying a bloodied victim, child or adult, it’s difficult to tell, though if you’re betting the macabre odds, it’s probably a child. The Miami Herald ignores both events, as does the Vegas paper: Americans have tired of the war. So has China: the Morning Post in Hong Kong is entirely China-centered, though Algeria’s Al Watan, a sort of Daily Mail of the Arab world, headlines “Massacre in Nuseira,” ignoring the hostage rescue and showing dead bodies, as that paper likes to do (there’s an odd facility with images of death in the Arab world). It looks like only the Toronto Star hits the right note, combining both elements in one headline: “Hundreds killed in hostage rescue.” So it’s always been with Israel: killing a few hundred Palestinians or Arabs in exchange for the life of a few Israelis is not only acceptable, it is desired. It is the message Israel likes to send to Palestinians and Arabs: your lives don’t matter. They’re not even lives. They’re numbers, and even those are doubtful. The Israeli’s bottom-line message to Palestinians: You don’t exist. You have no right to exist. —P.T.

Now this:









