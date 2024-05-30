The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 30, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.
- tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.
The Florida Supreme Court releases opinions at 11 a.m.
|In Coming Days:
May 25: Torch Run in Support of the Special Olympics: Join law enforcement in support of Special Olympics Florida in a 1-mile run, with athlete arrival at 12:30 p.m., to be ready to run at 1 p.m. Running from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center (61 Sheriff EW Johnston Dr, Bunnell), past the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, turning around at the Flagler County Tax Collector Office, and ending back at the Operations Center.
May 31-June 1: Her Turn Women's Surf Festival: From the organizers: "Join us for Flagler Beach's surf festival, 'Her Turn'. We believe in the magic of the ocean, the art of surfing and the power of bringing women together. Join us in celebrating all three in our special little beach town. All levels welcome! Bring your board and a mentality of fun and community." Friday evening the event starts with a kick-off party at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the day begins with yoga on the beach at 6:30 a.m., and an 8 a.m. start for the competition. See the website here.
June 6: Rally for Women's Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.
June 8: Juneteenth Community Festival at Carver Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carver Center (Carver Gym), 201 E Drain St, Bunnell. Live music, vendors, food trucks, African artwork exhibit, games and fun. Contact 386/338-8991 for information. The festival will be in memory of Daisy Henry.
June 8: The third annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition in Flagler Beach is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South 5th Street walkover off of State Road A1A just south of the Flagler Beach pier. Registration for dog surfing is $20, registration for the costume contest is $10. All proceeds go to charities. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. You can register your dog for the Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition at hang8dogsurfing.com. See: "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Contest Returns to Flagler Beach in All Its Ridiculous and Timely Exuberance."
June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.
Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.
June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.
From the Clip Files: Esquire Magazine decided to mark its 30th anniversary in 1991 with “The Dubious Achievement Awards–From Tricky Dick to Long Dong Silver.” Reember Long Dong Silver, the porno Clarence Thomas, as he was lusting for his supreme court judgeship, was said to have discussed with Anita Hill as he harassed her, and as Joe Biden, then the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, enabled him, down to refusing to have a proper investigation of the Hill allegations, and thereby ensuring the confirmation of Thomas by a two-vote margin? Thomas has been laughing since. He made Esquire’s awards: “Now we know how justice went blind.” That year Geraldo published an autobiography with lines worthy of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, minus the style (which is just about the only thing Rousseau really had going for him), describing himself as “a grunting voracious pig in heat” and having sex with Bette Midler, Judy Collins and Margaret Trudeau (I’m beginning to remember why I stopped subscribing to Esquire long, long ago). This goes on for 20, 30 pages. Vanilla Ice. Michael Ovitz. Brooke Shields. Norman Schwarzkopf. And this little gem, under the heading: “We don’t really give a shit: Donald Trump and Marla Maples announced their engagement.” Darryl Strawberry. Imelda Marcos (declaring that a volcano’s eruption was god’s punishment of the government not allowing her husband’s body to be buried in his homeland). Ted Turne. The first George Bush. Al Sharpton accusing Elizabeth II of racism. “Eleven-year-old Mark Harman of London, England, learned to do his homework while lying on a bed of four hundred nails with his six-year-old sister sitting on top of him.” That was under the heading: “Why can’t he abuse himself in the normal way?” Enough.
—P.T.
View this profile on Instagram
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Blue 24 Forum
Her Turn Women’s Surf Festival
Her Turn Women’s Surf Festival
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Flagler Beach All Stars Beach Clean-Up
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Flagler Humane Society Hosts Special Adoption Event
Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
For the full calendar, go here.
So, therefore, that mortal man who hath more of joy than sorrow in him, that mortal man cannot be true—not true, or undeveloped. With books the same. The truest of all men was the Man of Sorrows, and the truest of all books is Solomon’s, and Ecclesiastes is the fine hammered steel of woe. “All is vanity.” ALL. This wilful world hath not got hold of unchristian Solomon’s wisdom yet. But he who dodges hospitals and jails, and walks fast crossing graveyards, and would rather talk of operas than hell; calls Cowper, Young, Pascal, Rousseau, poor devils all of sick men; and throughout a care-free lifetime swears by Rabelais as passing wise, and therefore jolly;—not that man is fitted to sit down on tomb-stones, and break the green damp mould with unfathomably wondrous Solomon.
—From Melville’s Moby-Dick (1852).
Comments
Bill C says
Read Walter Isaacson’ s biography of Elon Musk, who is on the autism spectrum, and to see how, despite his genius, he is completely dissociated from empathy for others.